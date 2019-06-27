It was a lovely afternoon for golf last Friday as the Couples League headed out on the back nine. The temperature, despite the strong wind, seemed to get warmer as the evening progressed. Turnout remains solid, with many new couples this year. A very warm welcome to Diane and Joe Gallagher, joining us for the first time.
The game last Friday was a scramble (best ball all the way in), using “Three Clubs and a Putter”: each player chose 3 clubs to use, plus a putter; no sharing allowed. Some couples strategized in advance regarding which clubs to bring, based on the strengths of each individual golfer; others just headed out.
For the first time in league history, three couples tied for first place. Gabe used a match of cards to determine the winner (the team that won the lowest handicapped hole won the match). In 1st place were Kathy and Rich Herbein, and Mollye and her son Jake O’Neill, with a 34. This team birdied hole No. 17, the most difficult hole of the nine. In second place were Carol and Mike Shimpeno, and Josslyn and Sean Sharkey, also with a 34. Third place went to David and Kelly Bolinski, and Karen and Gordy Bew.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole No. 15 was Donna Blosinski, landing 13 feet, 6 inches from the pin. No women landed on the green for hole No. 12, so Donna took home the entire pot for both this week and last week, since no women won either hole last week. This is the third win in a row for Donna — way to go! Looks like Josslyn Sharkey has some competition for closest to the pin contests! For the men, Bucko Blosinski won hole No. 12, landing an incredible 2 feet, 3inches from the pin. Well done, Bucko. Bob Ward won hole No. 15, at 19 feet, 5 inches.
After golf, we had a lovely dinner at the 19th Hole at the Links. Thanks to Mollye O’Neill and the Crits-Christophs for bringing delicious desserts. Happy birthday to Jake O’Neill! And, both a big thank you and a very Happy Birthday to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a great job organizing us each week.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The league plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30, followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, or to sign-up, please call the Brigantine Links at 266-1388, or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
“The most important shot in golf is the next one.”
— Ben Hogan