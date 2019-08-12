The Brigantine Links Couples League headed out on the back nine last Friday for the annual Divorce Open. In this game, we started with a shamble format: all four players teed off, then the best drive was selected. From this point on, teams played alternate shots as twosomes (couples, each playing their own ball). The players that hit the second shot were determined solely by gender: if a female player had hit the selected drive, the men then hit the second shot. Following this were alternating shots by gender all the way to the hole. Scoring was determined by selecting the lowest score of the twosomes for each hole.
In 1st place, with a 37, were Melissa and Brian Southrey, and Kathy and Rich Herbein. 2nd place, by match of cards, went to Josslyn and Sean Sharkey, and Didi and Henry Waldron, with a 38. In 3rd place were Donna and Bucko Blosinski, and Karen and Gordy Bew, also with a 38. Nicely done, everyone.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole #12 was Marge Offutt, landing 31’2” from the pin. Chris Colombo took the honors on hole #15, at 44’2”. For the men, Gordy Bew won hole #12, landing 10’8” from the pin, and Steve Dove took hole #15, at 35’7”.
After golf, we had a lovely dinner at the 19th Hole at the Links (now being run by the Cove). Thanks to the Southreys, Herbeins, and Blosinskis for providing delicious desserts, and a big thank you to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a great job choosing the games and organizing us each week.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30, followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, or to sign-up, please call the Brigantine Links at 266-1388, or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
“The most important shot in golf is the next one.” – Ben Hogan