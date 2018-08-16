The Brigantine Links Couples League played a Step-Aside Scramble on the front nine last Friday. In this game, all four players tee off, then select the best drive of the four. From there, all players hit again, and once more choose the best shot of the four. Whosever ball is used for this last shot may not hit again until all other players’ shots have been used for that hole. Each successive player also “steps-aside” after their ball is used. This resets upon completion of the hole.
In first place, with a 33, were Kathy and Rich Herbein and Josslyn and Sean Sharkey. Second place, by match of cards, went to Ann and Tom Klein and Marni and Jay Caseley, with a 35. In third place, also with a 35, were Marge and Jim Offutt and Deedi and Henry Waldron.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole No. 3 was Marni Caseley, landing 20 feet from the pin. Ann Klein took the honors on hole No. 7, landing 19 feet, 10 inches from the pin. For the men, Sean Sharkey won hole No. 3, at 13 feet, 10 inches, and Sal Colombo won hole No. 7 at 25 feet, 11 inches. Solid shots all-around.
After golf, we had a delicious dinner at the 19th Hole at the Links (now being run by the Cove). Thanks to Mollye O’Neill, the Merendas, and the Offutts for providing delicious desserts, and a big thank you to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a great job organizing us each week. In other league news, a very happy birthday to Mike Lange Sr. And congratulations to Mollye Lange, who once again completed the Brigantine Triathlon.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The league plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30, followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, or to sign-up, please call the Brigantine Links at 266-1388, or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
Golf is a game of inches. The most important are the six inches between your ears.
— Arnold Palmer