It was a beautiful evening for golf last Friday; the evening seemed to get warmer as we played, despite the steady wind. A very warm welcome to Kelli and David Bolinski, joining us for the first time.
The game last Friday was the Atlantic City Scramble. In a regular scramble, each player (4-person teams) tees-off. The best ball of those four drives is chosen, and everyone hits their next ball from that spot. This is repeated for every shot until the hole is finished.
In the AC Scramble, the rules remain the same, except for one caveat: each foursome is given a die, and a number (1-4) is assigned to each player. After everyone tees off, the die is rolled. If a 1 is rolled, the drive for the person assigned that number is used, and the same if a 2, 3, or 4 are rolled. If a 5 or 6 are rolled, you may choose any one of the four drives in play. The die is rolled only for the drive; subsequent shots are played like a regular scramble.
In 1st place were Anita and Ron Laielli, and Josslyn and Sean Sharkey, with a 35. 2nd place went to Debbie and Jack Adderly, and Laurie and Ken Hill, with a 36. In 3rd place, by match of cards, were Melissa and Brian Southrey, and Barb and Scott Rote, with a 37.
For the closest to the pin contests on the par 3 holes, none of the women landed on either of the greens, so the pot for those holes will carry over to next week. For the men, Frank Nagy won hole #3, landing 13’5” from the pin, and Ron Laielli won hole #7, at 3’3”. Nicely done.
After golf, we had a delicious dinner at the 19th Hole at the Links, now being run by the Cove. Thanks to the Hills and Adderlys for the enormous variety of delicious desserts. A big thanks to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a wonderful job organizing us each year.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at the Links.
For more information, or to sign-up, please call the Brigantine Links at 609-266-1388, or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
“The most important shot in golf is the next one.” – Ben Hogan