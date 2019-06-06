Brigantine Links Couples League / Nine and Dine

Last Friday, the Brigantine Links Couples League had a fabulous start to its 2019 season. The weather was perfect, turnout was great, and it was wonderful to see friends again, both old and newer. A very warm welcome to Debbie and Jack Adderly, Terry and Frank Nagy, and Barbara and Scott Rote, all playing with the league for the first time.
The format this week was a four-person scramble. In a “scramble,” each player tees-off. The best ball of those four drives is selected, and everyone hits their next ball from that spot. This is repeated for every shot until the hole is finished.
In first place were Holly and Jim Skon, and Kathy and Rich Herbein, with an incredible 7-under par 29. Nicely done!
Second place, by match of cards, went to the Nagys, and Karen and Gordy Bew, with a 33.
In third place, also with a 33, were Mike and Carol Shimpeno, and Sheila and Mike Lange Jr.
Each week, the format includes two closest to the pin contests on the par-3 holes. For the women, closest to the pin on hole No. 3 was Donna Blosinski, at an incredible 12 inches from the pin (who also confidently made the putt, for a birdie). Way to go, Donna! None of the women landed on the pin on hole No. 7, so Donna took all the winnings.
For the men, Lenny Ruiz won hole No. 3 at 40 feet 8 inches from the pin, and Mike Lange Jr. won hole No. 7 at 4 feet, 9 inches from the pin.
Honorable mention goes to Sheila Lange, who landed 63 inches from the pin on hole No. 3.
A delicious dinner followed at the 19th Hole at the Links, now being run by the Cove Restaurant. We had an abundance of delicious desserts, provided by the Skons, Rotes, Rendines, and Offutts. A big thanks to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a wonderful job launching us each year.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The league plays every Friday through September. All levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, call the Brigantine Links at 609-266-1388 or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
“The most important shot in golf is the next one.”
— Ben Hogan