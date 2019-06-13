You are the owner of this article.
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Brigantine Links Couples League / Nine and Dine

Last Friday, the Brigantine Links Couples League headed out on the back 9 for another great evening of golf. Turnout remained strong, despite the weather being a bit cool and windy. A very warm welcome back to Susan Schreffler and George Primiano.

The format this week was a Stableford. For this game, we used a scramble format (best-ball of the foursome, all the way in), with scoring based on the following: 1 point for a bogey; 2 points for a par; 3 points for a birdie; 4 points for an eagle; and 5 points for an albatross.

In first place were Melissa and Brian Southrey, and Sheila and Mike Lange Jr., with a 23. The EAGLE on hole #18 locked up that win! Well done.

Second place, by match of cards, went to Holly and Jim Skon, and Chris and Sal Colombo, with a 22.

In third place, also with a 22, were Mollye O’Neill and Mike Lange Sr., and Marni and Jay Caseley.

Closest to the pin for the women on hole No. 12 was Holly Skon, at 19 feet, 3 inches. Donna Blosinski won hole No. 15, landing exactly 24 feet from the pin. This is the second week in a row that Donna has won a closest-to-the-pin contest. For the men, Bucko Blosinski won hole No. 12, landing 49 feet from the pin, and Frank Nagy won hole No. 15, at 9 feet, 1 inch.

A tasty dinner followed at the 19th Hole at the Links. For dessert, the Blosinskis brought delicious cookies. Karen Bew made her incredible pound cake (summer doesn’t really start until we have this annual tradition), served with berries and cream. The Southreys provided homemade brownies, baked by their daughter — who may possibly be the Brownie Whisperer.

A big thanks to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a wonderful job organizing us each year. Finally, a very happy birthday to Karen Bew!

The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick off the weekend. The league plays every Friday through September. All levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at the Links.

For more information, please call the Brigantine Links at 609-266-1388, or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.

“The most important shot in golf is the next one.”

— Ben Hogan

