The Brigantine Links Couples League played a “Daytona” on the back nine last Friday. In this game, each foursome consisted of two two-person teams. We started with a shamble (everyone teed off, and the best ball of the foursome was selected). From there, each twosome played a scramble format (best ball all the way in), resulting in two scores per hole for each foursome. Then, the team score per hole was determined as follows: if one of the two scores was par or better, that number led off. If neither of the scores was par or better, then the higher number was listed first. For example, on a Par 4 hole, if one team had a 4 and the other had a 5, the total score was 45. However, if one team had a 5 and the other had a 6, the score was a 65. Scores for each hole were then added for the grand total.
Oy vey. Thankfully, Gabe DeLiberty was there to help us all with the scoring.
In first place, with an incredible 349, were Lauren Butcsher and Mike Lange III, and Kathy and Paul Crits-Christophe. Second place, with a 370, went to Kathy and Rich Herbein, and Marni and Jay Caseley. Close behind, in third place, were Carol and Mike Shimpeno, and Josslyn and Sean Sharkey, with a 379. Well-done, everyone.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole #12 was Melissa Southrey, landing 23’3” from the pin. This is the second week in a row Melissa has won a closest to the pin contest. Go Melissa! Mollye O’Neill took the honors on hole #15, landing 15’3” from the pin. For the men, Gordy Bew, also winning a closest to the pin contest for the second week in a row, won hole #12, landing 17’5” from the pin. Go Gordy! Lenny Ruiz took the honors on hole #15, landing 6’11” from the pin. Nicely done.
After golf, we had a delicious dinner at the 19th Hole at the Links (now being run by the Cove). Thanks to Amber Southrey, Linda Crummett, and Lenny Ruiz for providing delicious desserts, and a big thank you to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a great job organizing us each week.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at the Links.
For more information, or to sign-up, please call the Brigantine Links at 609-266-1388 or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
“Golf is a game of inches. The most important are the six inches between your ears.” – Arnold Palmer