The Brigantine Links Couples League headed out on the back nine last Friday for a game of Wedges or Woods. In this format, each group played a four-person scramble (best ball all the way in), but each player had to choose whether they would be playing with their wedges (pitching, gap. approach, sand, and any other lob wedges), or their woods (driver, all fairway woods, and hybrids). No sharing was allowed, and players could also use their irons and putter. Much strategizing occurred among teams prior to heading out, and it is fair to say that most of us chose to play with our woods.
In first place, with an incredible 7-under-par 29, were Josslyn and Sean Sharkey, and Mollye O’Neill and Mike Lange Sr. Second place went to Kathy and Rich Herbein, and Marni and Jay Caseley, with a 31. In third place were Donna and Bucko Blosinski, and Sheila and Mike Lange Jr., with a 32. Well done, everyone.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole #12 was Josslyn Sharkey, landing 11’0” from the pin. No women landed on the green for hole #15, so Josslyn took the whole pot. For the men, Tom Klein won hole #12, landing 10’2” from the pin, and Jim Offutt took the honors on hole #15, at 14’2”.
This week, the kitchen at the golf course was in need of an emergency repair; rather than our regular dinner, the Cove kindly and generously provided complimentary hoagies/heroes/subs. The Offutts brought delicious homemade potato salad, and we had our usual dessert feast (cookies, carrot cake, fruit tart, coconut cake, etc.) provided by the Canavans, Kleins, and Sharkeys. Finally, a big thanks to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a great job varying the games and organizing us each week.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, or to sign-up, call the Brigantine Links at 609-266-1388, or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
“The most important shot in golf is the next one.” – Ben Hogan