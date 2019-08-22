The Brigantine Links Couples League headed out on the front nine last Friday for a game of Torture Off the Tee. In this game, we played a basic scramble format (best ball all the way in), with a twist: each player’s tee shot, in every foursome, needed to be used at least twice during the nine holes.
In 1st place, with a 32, were Kathy and Rich Herbein, and Marge and Jim Offutt. 2nd place, by match of cards, went to Kasey and Jesse Jeansonne, with a 33. In 3rd place, also with a 33, were Holly Skon and Sean Sharkey, and Sue Clark and Mike Lange Jr. Well played, everyone.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole #3 was Sue Clark, landing 14’5” from the pin. Holly Skon took the honors on hole #7, at 21’9”. For the men, Mike Lange Jr. won hole #3, landing 5’4” from the pin – wow! Sean Sharkey took hole #7, at an amazing 8’6”.
After golf, we had a lovely dinner at the 19th Hole at the Links (now being run by the Cove), where we also celebrated Sheila Lange’s birthday. Happy birthday Sheila! Thanks to the Langes, Pagoulatoses, and Coynes for providing delicious desserts, and a big thank you to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a great job choosing the games and organizing us each week. A special thank you to Michael “Boomer” Lange, who assisted more than usual this week while Gabe was away.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, or to sign-up, call the Brigantine Links at 609-266-1388, or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
“The most important shot in golf is the next one.” – Ben Hogan