Knights of Columbus Honorees

Joe Kelso and Richard Geppert, with Grand Knight Jim Robbins, show their awards. Two members of Brigantine Council No. 7020 received 4th degree honors, the highest degree in the Knights of Columbus. The event was held at the Tropicana Casino Resort on Nov. 10. 

 Lynne Flanagan / submitted

