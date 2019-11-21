Two members of Brigantine Council No. 7020 received 4th degree honors, the highest degree in the Knights of Columbus. The event was held at the Tropicana Casino Resort on Nov. 10.
Brigantine members of Knights of Columbus receive honors
- Submitted by Lynne Flanagan
