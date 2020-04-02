Hello from Base Camp V. Just a few items for this weeks news.
Remember that Brigantine Memorial Post 6964 will be closed until further notice, and all post functions, including meetings, are suspended. Our post is complying with this order so that we can do our part in putting an end to the spreading of the virus, which will limit the number of affected, decrease the time it takes to find a cure, and finally defeat this virus. We all need to make sacrifices at this time, and with everyone's cooperation, we'll make this happen.
We are still exploring various online video methods as a means to conduct future meetings. Please make sure to check our website VFW6964.org daily for post updates and announcements.
As we continue to be quarantined, we hope that everyone is doing well and have settled in their new daily routine. It's important that we all work together by following the best practices that America's medical organizations have set forth, and we must respect and be patient with one another.
Remember to contact and check on the most vulnerable: our members, the disabled veterans, and the sick and elderly in our community. Here is a way that we can check on our neighbors that live next door or across the street from us: leave three pieces of Construction Paper for them, one green for "I'm OK", one yellow for "I need food or other items" and one red for "I need help." Then have them place one of the colored papers in their window each day, so that we can see their current situation without leaving your home.
We are Brig strong!
As of today, if any member needs assistance with the VA, Dan Wine, an NJ Department Senior Service Officer, is available by telephone at 609-802-5217 or by email at daniel.wine@va.gov. Call or email Dan to discuss your questions or concerns.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women, stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
Sgt. D
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.