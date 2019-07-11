Hello from Base Camp V.,
Well that's what I call a great July 4th. Weekend. Mother Nature really made the weekend one of the best in recent memory. The island was packed, the ocean got warmer every day and the only damper was the brief, but strong shower Saturday afternoon.
We want to say "Thank You" to everyone who made a donation during our annual Veterans Coin Drop last Sunday. The VFW and Legion will put that money to good use providing aid to our Veterans in need. A "Special Thank You" goes out to the members of the VFW and Auxiliary, and the Legion, who volunteered their time to make this event a success. We also want to thank the City of Brigantine for their support for this and every event that makes this island so special.
Latest update from our favorite fisherman, on the approach of the Lobsters: They are slowly but surely making their way to Brigantine. The took a well deserved rest over the weekend and resumed their trek on Monday afternoon, They are still on schedule to arrive on the 18th. or 19th. When they do, our members will welcome them with open arms and start to prepare them for the annual VFW LobsterFest, scheduled for Saturday, July 20th. The dinner is Open To The Public and is always a summer highlight. The evening begins at 5 PM at the Post, 121 31st. Street South, and ends after the last lobster has been consumed! So mark your calendars and plan to attend!! Our Post and Auxiliary strive to make this the hit of the year! Look for the Flyer in the paper and around town. We will keep everyone informed of their approach, in the coming weeks.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, plan to stop by the V Friday evening starting at 5:30 as Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. Call or stop by the V at (609-266-9813) for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Then on Saturday evening you can stop by the V, starting at 6 PM for a Hamburger Platter or other surprise items. Then you can stop by the V Sunday morning for a Breakfast sandwich, from 11 AM to 12:30. And if you or your guest like to Shoot Darts or Pool, stop by the V to challenge your guest or members for some bragging rights. Dart Night is Tuesday evening, starting at 6:45. The Pool Shootout is on Thursday evening starting at 7. Let's see who will be the best! Remember, Good Food and Good Friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, please mark your calendars as our next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday August 1st. at 7:30 PM.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran, who was Honorably Discharged, and had "Boots on the Ground"s in a Combat Area, or someone wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the Post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary, can provide to it's members and what it does for Veterans in Need and our community. No One Does More For Veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay Safe and God Bless America!!