Hello from Base Camp V.
Well it's two weeks until the VFW's Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. The parade and ceremony will take place on Sunday, Nov. 10th. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the 25th St. Sports Field and proceed to Veterans Memorial Park, where the ceremony honoring our veterans will take place.
We are looking for a few more classic cars to be in the parade, so if you have or know someone who would like to show off their classic auto, or if your organization would like to march in the parade, either stop by or call the Post at 609-266-9813, and leave your contact information. Someone will get back to you as soon as possible. With your support we hope to make this an annual event in honoring our veterans and the local organizations that support our veterans and their families in need.
Members and their guests plan to stop by the V on Thursday, Oct. 31st., for our Halloween Costume Party. The Bewitching Hour begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends when the last demon has disappeared. So start planning your costumes and prepare to have a really good time. There will be Prizes for Best Costumes, and who knows what, so plan to stop by for some Food and Ghoulish Fun.
Members, please mark your calendars and plan to attend our next monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Don't forget, if any Members and their guests, are looking for some good food and camaraderie, plan to stop by the V Friday evenings at 5:30 p.m. You can be sure that Beverly will have another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. On Saturday evenings, at 6 p.m., stop by and grab a Hamburger Platter and/or other surprise items. Then on Sunday mornings, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., stop by and pick up breakfast sandwiches for the family. Call the post at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu, or you can just stop and be surprised.
If you are looking for a venue to have a party, meeting or get together, stop by the V and check out our hall. It's available for rent throughout the year.
Well, the Eagles really looked bad against the Cowboys. We are only one game back so it's not over yet. They better regroup and beat the Bills on Sunday. They still need our support, so plan to stop by with some friends and cheer the Eagles onto victory! Also, the MLB World Series has started and the Sixers' and Flyers' seasons are just starting.
Don't forget that Dart Night is Tuesday evenings, starting at 6:45 p.m., and the Pool Shootout is on Thursday evening starting at 7 p.m.
Remember, Good Food and Good Friends make for a great time at the V.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are, or know a fellow veteran who was Honorably Discharged, or someone wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the Post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary, can provide to it's members and what it does for Veterans in Need and Our Community. No One Does More For Veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God Bless America!
Sgt. D
