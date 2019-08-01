Hello from Base Camp V. Just a few items for this week's news.
We want to remind all of our neighbors and visitors that the 2019 National Night Out is Tuesday, Aug. 6. This annual event is held to build strong partnership between our community and the police, and to promote crime awareness programs. The event starts at 6 and ends at 9 p.m. at the 25th Street fields. Come on out and enjoy the displays, food and refreshments with your neighbors and various city, state and national organizations with the family!
On Sunday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m., our Post will host a Quilted Hugs of Gratitude ceremony honoring some of our members. The Quilts of Honor organization is dedicated to providing quilts to those active and veteran service members who have served in harms way protecting our freedoms. Their hope is that these quilts will provide comfort, love and healing to those touched by war. Additional information will be posted in the coming weeks.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, plan to stop by the V Friday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. as Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. Call 609-266-9813 or stop by the V for the full Friday night menu. Or just stop over and be surprised. On Saturday evening you can stop by the V starting at 6 p.m. for a hamburger platter or other surprise items. And finally, you can stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
If local and visitor members and their guests like to shoot darts or enjoy a little pool shootout, stop by the V to challenge your guest and or members for some good competition and bragging rights. Dart Night is Tuesday evening starting at 6:45 p.m. The Pool Shootout is on Thursday evening starting at 7 p.m. Let's see who will be the best! Remember, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, please mark your calendars as our next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran who was honorably discharged and had boots on the ground in a combat area, or someone wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the Post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God Bless America!
Sgt. D