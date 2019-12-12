Hello from Base Camp V. Some important information this week!
Attention all Veterans! New Jersey recently enacted a law to increase the state income tax deduction for honorably discharged veterans, from $3,000 to $6,000. To qualify, you must complete the State Exemption Form and send it, along with a copy of your DD-214, to the Division of Taxation. To get a copy of the form, and if you have internet access, go to nj.gov/treasury/taxation/pdf/veteransexemptionform.pdf.
For those veterans without internet access, or if you need assistance with this process, you can contact Bob Frolow, the Atlantic County Veterans Service Officer, at 609-677-5700. Veterans, please do not pass up this Great Benefit.
The Post is hosting it's annual Bring-A-Dish and Trim-A-Tree Party tomorrow evening, Dec. 14th., starting at 6 PM. Get together with family and friends and plan to stop by the V with your favorite dish and join in the celebration. It's a great way to sample some great food and deserts, while starting the Christmas season!
The Christmas Tree Sale is moving at high speed and the trees are going quickly, so make sure you get the family together and stop by the V and select your fresh, full and fragrant tree. The trees are on sale Monday thru Friday, from 5 to 9 PM and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 AM to 8 PM. You can also have your tree delivered! Remember, the "Early Bird Gets the Best Tree".
Members and their guests, Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure this Friday evening, starting at 5:30 PM. On Saturday evenings, starting at 6 PM, stop by for a Hamburger Platter and/or other surprise items that Beverly has in the kitchen. On Sunday mornings, from 11 AM to 12:30, stop by and pick up Breakfast Sandwiches for the family. You can call the Post at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or you can just stop and be surprised.
Just a reminder that the annual Marine Corps "Toy's For Tot's" program is in full swing. If you would like to donate a gift for a needy child, you can bring the unwrapped gift to the Post and place it in the drop off box by the entrance.
Members, plan to attend our next meeting on Thursday, January 2nd., at 7:30 PM. So please mark your calendars.
Plan to stop by the V with some friends, to watch and cheer all of the NFL, NBA and NHL action. Remember, Good Food and Good Friends make for a great time at the V.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are, or know a fellow veteran, who was Honorably Discharged, or if you are a family member of a Veteran, who was Honorably Discharged, and would like to become a member of the Auxiliary, stop by the Post with a copy of your or the family member who served in the military, form DD-214, and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary, can provide to it's members, and what it does for Veterans in Need and Our Community. No One Does More For Veterans!
If you are looking for a Hall to have a Baby or Wedding Shower, Birthday Party, Meeting or Get Together, stop by the V and check out our hall. It's available for rent throughout the year and very reasonable.
Finally, especially during the holiday season, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay Safe and God Bless America!
Sgt. D
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.