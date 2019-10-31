Hello from Base Camp V.
Well, it's November and time to set our clocks back one hour this weekend. The good news is that we get an extra hour of sleep. The bad news is that it gets darker earlier. During our transition to the new time schedule, drivers please pay attention to our children going to and coming home from school.
It's now one week until the VFW's Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. Our preparations are almost finalized and we look forward to this special parade and ceremony. What makes this even more special this year is that it's also the 100th Anniversary of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign War.
The parade and ceremony will take place on Sunday, Nov. 10, with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the 26th Street sports field. The parade will proceed down Brigantine Avenue to Veterans Memorial Park, where the ceremony honoring our veterans will take place.
We are proud to announce that our grand marshalls are Ralph Williams and Charles "Buzzi" Newkirk, both veterans of World War II. Our city leaders will be there, along with Brigantine's Police and Fire Departments, our city workers, various military color guards, local veteran organizations, high school JROTC's, Sea Cadets, classic cars and bands.
We look forward to our community coming out and enjoying the parade and honoring the brave men and women who served in our military defending our country and allowing all of America to enjoy our freedom!
We are still in search of a few more classic cars, so if you have or know someone who would like to show off their classic auto, contact John Moscony at 609-703-3077.
There is still time if your organization would like to march in the parade. You can either stop by or call the Post at 609-266-9813, leave your contact information, and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.
We hope that everyone who attended the V's Halloween Costume Party last night had an wonderful time. From what we hear, the costumes were really original. Congratulations to the winners.
Don't forget, if any members and their guests are looking for some good food and camaraderie, plan to stop by the V Friday evenings at 5:30 p.m. You can be sure that Beverly will have another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. On Saturday evenings at 6 p.m., stop by and grab a hamburger platter and/or other surprise items. Then on Sunday mornings, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., stop by and pick up breakfast sandwiches for the family. Call the Post at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu, or you can just stop by and be surprised.
Members, please mark your calendars and plan to attend our next monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
If you are looking for a venue to have a party, meeting or get together, stop by the V and check out our hall. It's available for rent throughout the year.
Well, the Eagles rebounded against the Bills last Sunday and we are only half a game back, so it's not over yet. They take on the Bears this Sunday, so plan to stop by with some friends and cheer the Eagles onto victory! And the Phillies have a new manager in Joe Girardi. Lets hope he brings the team together and gets them back to challenging for a championship.
Remember, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran who was honorably discharged or someone wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the Post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary can provide to its members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
Sgt. D
