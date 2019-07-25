Hello from Base Camp V.
Well, the annual LobsterFest was a great success! We would like to say "Thank You" to our neighbors, friends and visitors, who came out and enjoyed a great Lobster Dinner. We had a full house enjoying their meal at the V, and the number of Take Out meals kept the staff hopping. Your continued support of the VFW is greatly appreciated and the profits from this event will greatly help us in assisting our Veterans and Neighbors in need.
In addition, I personally want to send out a "Job Well Done" to the Post and Auxiliary members who volunteered their time and efforts to make sure our guests had a wonderful experience. The Auxiliary Members who served the in house guests and Take Our orders: Beverly, Carol, Charisse, Grace, Julia, Margaret, Patty and Trish. The Post Members who worked in the Kitchen: Buzzy, Charlie, Alex Sr. & Jr., and John who worked the 50/50. A "Special Thank You" goes out to Tom Monihan and Rick Jacobs from the Elk's who joined us in preparing the wonderful food. And finally we cannot forget the volunteers who donated the deserts. The Desert Table was packed with excellent choices and the Chocolate Cake was to die for. I cannot Thank You enough for always being there supporting our Post activities.
On Sunday, August 11th., at 1 PM, our Post will host a "Quilted Hugs of Gratitude" ceremony honoring some of our members. The "Quilts of Honor" organization is dedicated to providing quilts to those active and veteran service members, who have served in harms way protecting our freedoms. Their hope is that these quilts will provide comfort, love and healing to those touched by war. Additional information will be posted in the coming weeks.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, plan to stop by the V Friday evening starting at 5:30 as Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. Call (609-266-9813), or stop by the V for the full Friday night menu. Or just stop over and be surprised. On Saturday evening you can stop by the V, starting at 6 PM for a Hamburger Platter or other surprise items. And finally, you can stop by the V Sunday morning for a Breakfast sandwich, from 11 AM to 12:30.
If members and your guests like to Shoot Darts or enjoy a little Pool Shootout, stop by the V to challenge your guest and or members, for some good competition and bragging rights. Dart Night is Tuesday evening, starting at 6:45. The Pool Shootout is on Thursday evening starting at 7. Let's see who will be the best! Remember, Good Food and Good Friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, please mark your calendars as our next monthly meeting will be held next week on Thursday August 1st. at 7:30 PM.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran, who was Honorably Discharged, and had "Boots on the Ground"s in a Combat Area, or someone wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the Post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary, can provide to it's members and what it does for Veterans in Need and our community. No One Does More For Veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay Safe and God Bless America!!
Sgt. D