Hello from Base Camp V.
Well, summer starts today and in two weeks we will be celebrating our nations 243rd birthday. After this weeks rainy weather, lets hope that it will be a sunny and warm week!
The 2019 NJ VFW Convention in Wildwood is in it's final days. What a great event this has been, celebrating the 100th Convention of the NJ Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary. The state commander and officers are being elected and assuming their new positions today and we want to wish them great success in the coming year. Good luck to Brian Wiener who is running for the Senior Vice Commander's position. Brian, you will be a great Sr. Vice!
Tomorrow, the convention will end after the parade. Speaking of the parade, why not take the family down to Wildwood and cheer on these brave men and woman who served their country in combat areas, and the members of the Auxiliary, who along with the Posts, provide support to our veterans and their communities. The parade starts at 1:30 p.m. at 25th and Atlantic Avenue in North Wildwood and ends at Atlantic and Andrews Avenue in Wildwood.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, plan to stop by the V Friday evening starting at 5:30 as Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. Sit down to a great meal with family and friends. On Saturday evening you can stop by the V, starting at 6 PM for a Hamburger Platter or other surprise items. Then you stop by the V Sunday morning for a Breakfast sandwich, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good Food and Good Friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, please mark your calendars as our next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug 1 at 7:30 p.m.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran, who was Honorably Discharged, and had "Boots on the Ground" in a combat area, or someone wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the Post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary can provide to it's members and what it does for Veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
Sgt. D