Hello from Base Camp V. Just a few items for this week.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, plan to stop by the V Friday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. as Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure.
Call 609-266-9813 for the full Friday-night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Then on Saturday evening, you can stop by the V starting at 6 p.m. for a hamburger platter or other surprise items. Then you can stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. "Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V."
The annual Veterans Coin Drop will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at West Brigantine Avenue and 14th Street. We look forward to saying hello to our neighbors and visitors. Members, please contact Post Commander Mario Perrucci if you can donate an hour or two on Sunday.
Here is the latest update from our favorite fisherman on the parade of lobsters heading to Brigantine:
"They look good and are moving steadily toward Brigantine and should be here by the 18th or 19th. When they do, our members will welcome them with open arms and start to prepare them for the LobsterFest, scheduled for Saturday, July 20. The annual feast is open to the public and is always a summer highlight. The evening begins at 5 p.m. at the post, located at 121 S. 31st St., and ends after the last lobster has been consumed! So mark your calendars and plan to attend!! Our post and auxiliary strive to make this the hit of the year! Look for the flyer in the paper and around town. We will keep everyone informed of their approach in the coming weeks."
Members, please mark your calendars as our next monthly meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran who was honorably discharged and had boots on the ground in a combat area, or someone wanting to join the auxiliary, stop by the post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
— Sgt. D