Hello from Base Camp V.
Well, after all of the planning and making sure we dotted all of the I's and crossed all of the T's for the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, we all needed a well-deserved period to unwind. Therefore, we only have a few new items for this week's news.
First, next Thursday is Thanksgiving. That means sharing meals with family and friends. As Americans we have so much to be thankful for and there's no better way than to give thanks to the Almighty for all that we have. But, we should also remember all of those who do not have families or cannot afford a Thanksgiving meal. It's a time that we can share our food and homes with the less fortunate.
It won't be long before the annual Christmas Tree Sale will begin. From what I hear, the trees will be available right after Thanksgiving. Don't forget, the early bird gets the best tree. Look for additional information next week.
Members and their guests, if you are looking for some good food and camaraderie, stop by the V Friday evenings at 5:30. Beverly will have another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. On Saturday evenings stop by and grab a Hamburger Platter and/or other surprise items, starting at 6. On Sunday mornings, from 11 to 12:30, stop by and pick up Breakfast Sandwiches for the family. You can call the post at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or you can just stop and be surprised.
Members, plan to attend our next meeting 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. So please mark your calendars.
Well, the Eagles had their chance to beat the Patriots last Sunday, but the offense just didn't have enough to move the ball late in the game. The defense played one of their best games this year, and hopefully the team will turn it around next Sunday afternoon against the very good Seahawks team. Start planning to stop by the V with some friends this weekend. You have college games on Saturday and the Eagles on Sunday. Remember, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are, or know a fellow veteran who was honorably discharged, or someone related to a veteran, wanting to join the auxiliary, stop by the post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
If you are looking for a venue to have a party, meeting or get-together, stop by the V and check out our hall. It's available for rent throughout the year and very reasonable.
Finally, especially as we start the holiday season, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America, land of the free and home of the brave!!
— Sgt. D
