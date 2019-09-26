Hello from Base Camp V. Just a few items for this week.
The planning for the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 10 is moving forward. The parade will begin at the 26th St. Sports Complex, starting at 10:30 a.m., and end at Veterans Memorial Park, where the Veterans Day Ceremony will take place. If any organization would like to march in the parade, either stop by or call the Post at 609-266-9813 and leave your contact information. Someone will get back to you as soon as possible. With your support, we hope to make this an annual event in honoring our veterans and the local organizations that support our veterans and their families in need.
Don't forget, if any members and their guests are looking for some good food and camaraderie, plan to stop by the V Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. On Saturday evening, you can stop by and grab a hamburger platter and/or other surprise items starting at 6 p.m. And on Sunday morning, stop by and pick up breakfast sandwiches for the family from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call the Post at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu, or you can just stop and be surprised.
Well, the Eagles lost another game to the Lions. The offense scored early for a change, but the defense couldn't get to Stafford and need help in the secondary. Hopefully they will get a few of their starters back by Thursday, as they play the Packers in Green Bay in the Thursday night game. Plan to stop by with some friends and cheer the Eagles onto victory! Remember, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Don't forget that Dart Night is Tuesday evenings, starting at 6:45 p.m., and the Pool Shootout is on Thursday evening starting at 7 p.m.
Members, please mark your calendars as our next monthly meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are, or know a fellow veteran, who was honorably discharged or someone wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the Post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Also, if you are looking for a venue to have a party, meeting or get together, stop by the V and check out our hall. It's available for rent throughout the year.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God Bless America!
Sgt. D
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.