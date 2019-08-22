Hello from Base Camp V.
Well the Labor Day weekend is almost here. So far we have enjoyed a wonderful summer making new friends and creating many great memories. Hopefully the weather will cooperate these next two weeks, so that we can create even more memories.
Next Saturday, Aug. 31, the Post will hold our annual Auxiliary Crab Night. The festivities will begin at 5 p.m., and end after the last Crab has been enjoyed. Also on the menu are: Hand Made Crab Cakes, Clams Casino, Corn on the Cob Hot Dogs and a Great Dessert Table. Crab Night is open to the public and you can either eat in or take your dinner home. So get a group together and mark your calendars to attend.
To our Members, the Auxiliary is looking for volunteers to help during the Crab Night. If you could spare a few hours, please stop by V, by Wednesday, August 29th., and add your name, and the time you will be there, to the Crab Night Volunteer Sheet. We all know how much the Auxiliary does for our Post and our fund raisers, so lets likewise support the Auxiliary. We all have to do our part in the Post's efforts in supporting our Veterans and our community.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, plan to stop by the V Friday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. as Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. You can either call (609-266-9813) for the full menu or you can just stop in Friday and be surprised. On Saturday evening Beverly provides a Hamburger Platter or other surprise items starting at 6 p.m. And finally, you can stop by the V Sunday morning for a Breakfast sandwich, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, if you like to enjoy a little Pool Shootout or shoot some Darts, plan to stop by the V for some good competition. Dart Night is Tuesday evening, starting at 6:45 p.m. The Pool Shootout is on Thursday evening starting at 7. Let's see who will be the best! Remember, Good Food and Good Friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, please mark your calendars as our next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran, who was Honorably Discharged, and had "Boots on the Ground"s in a Combat Area, or someone wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the Post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary, can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Also, if you are planning a party, meeting or get together, stop by the V and check out our hall. It's available for rent throughout the year.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
Sgt. D