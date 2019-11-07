Well the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony is this Sunday and we are all set. The parade will feature City and State officials, Officers from the State VFW and District 16, two High School Bands along with a local band, Classic Cars carrying Veterans from World War II up to the present day, Color Guards from the Coast Guard, Air Force and local Veteran organizations, the Legion Riders, JROTC groups from Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Barnaget, representatives from Brigantine's Polar Bear Plunge and our fellow veterans from the Last Salute. Naturally this event would not be complete if it wasn't for Brigantine's own, Police, Fire and EMS, and our City Workers, who are the Best. The parade also celebrates the 100th. Anniversary of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The parade will begin at 10:30 at the 26th. Street Sports Field, then proceed down Brigantine Ave. to Brigantine's Veterans Memorial Park, where the ceremony honoring our veterans will take place. We are proud to announce that our Grand Marshall's are Ralph Williams and Charles 'Buzzi" Newkirk, both veterans of World War II. Our City, State and New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars representatives will also participate in the ceremony, along with the Last Salute.
We look forward to our community coming out and enjoying the parade and honoring the brave men and women who served in our military, defending our country, allowing all Americans to enjoy our Freedom! Hopefully the weather will cooperate and everyone lining the streets and Veterans Memorial Park, will enjoy the parade and ceremony.
Not to take anything away from our Veterans Day Parade and ceremony, but November 10th. is the 244th. Birthday of the United States Marine Corps! Semper Fi My Brothers!!
Don't forget, if any Members and their guests, are looking for some good food and camaraderie, plan to stop by the V Friday evenings at 5:30 PM. You can be sure that Beverly will have another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. On Saturday evenings, at 6 PM, stop by and grab a Hamburger Platter and/or other surprise items. Then on Sunday mornings, from 11 AM to 12:30, stop by and pick up Breakfast Sandwiches for the family, . Call the Post at 609-266-9813<tel:(609)%20266-9813> for the full Friday night menu or you can just stop and be surprised.
Members, please mark your calendars and plan to attend our next monthly meeting on Thursday, December 5th. at 7:30 PM.
If you are looking for a venue to have a party, meeting or get together, stop by the V and check out our hall. It's available for rent throughout the year.
Well the Eagles held off the Bears last Sunday and are only 1 game back of the Cowboys. Next up is the Patriots. Both teams have a By this week, so each team will have an extra week to plan. Our Receivers need to step up and concentrate especially since DeSean Jackson had surgery this past Tuesday and is out for the rest of the season. So plan to stop by the V with some friends this weekend and root for your favorite college team on Saturday, and on Sunday and Monday for your favorite NFL team.
Remember, Good Food and Good Friends make for a great time at the V.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are, or know a fellow veteran who was Honorably Discharged, or someone wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the Post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary, can provide to it's members and what it does for Veterans in Need and Our Community. No One Does More For Veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay Safe and God Bless America!!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.