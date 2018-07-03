The Brigantine Beach Patrol dates to 1925. This photo is of the patrol in 1926, in its second year of existence. The Beach Patrol was formally incorporated into the city's Department of Public Safety in 1938.
Dr. Joseph Chaikin was the first full-time medical doctor in Brigantine, setting up his practice in 1951 when the island had fewer than 4,000 full-time residents. The practice eventually grew to include two more doctors. Joseph Chaikin's son, Harry, is a practicing physician in Brigantine.
Along with serving as a N.J. Supreme Court justice, Vincent S. Haneman was secretary of the Island Development Company that conducted the first major development project of Brigantine's infrastructure. He also served as a member of the state Assembly, president of the Brigantine Board of Education and as the island's mayor from 1934-42. In 1976, the bridge over the Absecon Inlet that connects Atlantic City to Brigantine was named in his honor.
The landscaping in front of the museum includes a small dingy now used as a planter. The name 'Dolly' on the dingy is in memory of the late Dolly Simpson, a longtime museum volunteer from its 1992 outset.
Margaret Conn's father, William Kuhn, is in historical photos from the annals of the Brigantine Beach Patrol. Kuhn served on the patrol from 1930 through the late 1970s, including several years as its chief. The BBP's headquarters on 16th Street is named in his honor, as is the Chief Bill Kuhn Invitational Lifeguard Races, which take place on Brigantine's 16th Street beach for the 54th year July 10.
Pictured is a framed photo of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Brigantine Beach Historical Museum in 1992. Cutting the ribbon are former Brigantine mayors Edward Kline, John Rogge, Robert Shipley and Andy Solari, and former Atlantic County Utilities Authority President Howard 'Fritz' Haneman.
On the left is a portrait of Paul C. Burgess, Brigantine's mayor from 1942-49. Burgess was also an author and historian who published the book 'The Annals of Brigantine' in 1964.
The city of Brigantine takes its name from a former style of two-masted sailing vessel.
Margaret Conn points to the name of her late uncle William Dunn on a memorial plaque of several Brigantine men and women who served in World War II. The museum includes many artifacts from conflicts Brigantine residents served in overseas.
Billy Kuhn, left, father William Kuhn, center, and lifeguard Joe Guenther in 1976. Guenther would go on to serve as chief of the Brigantine Beach Patrol for many years. His brother, Phil Guenther, has been Brigantine's mayor since 1992.
The museum includes many artifacts from conflicts Brigantine residents served in overseas.
The museum includes a showcase of military firearms and antique weaponry.
BRIGANTINE — One of South Jersey's longest-running events in the seashore-centric sport of lifeguard racing starts 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 16th Street beach.
The eight-patrol, five-race event — in which the hosts will attempt to defend their team title for the seventh straight year — is called the Chief Bill Kuhn Invitational Lifeguard Races, and is happening on Brigantine's surf and turf for the 54th straight summer.
If any of the casinos on the south side of the Justice Vincent S. Haneman bridge took bets on a high percentage of people knowing who Kuhn was — or Justice Vincent Haneman for that matter — those odds would not be in the bettor's favor.
The two a huge impact on Brigantine's history. Anyone interested can learn all about them and many other interesting folks and facts at the Brigantine Beach Historical Museum, which is now open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Labor Day weekend. The museum is at 3607 Atlantic-Brigantine Blvd., near the lighthouse circle and adjacent to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center's museum.
“William Kuhn was the Brigantine postmaster, he was a lifeguard, a lifeguard captain and later the chief of the lifeguards,” said museum volunteer Margaret Conn. “He was also my father. He taught me everything I know — taught me how to swim, taught me how to row the Van Duyne skiffs. Brigantine was his love, and the lifeguard patrol was his passion. I'm very proud of him.”
He must have also been somewhat of a character, based on testimony by Conn. When City Council turned down Kuhn's request for a special vehicle for the Beach Patrol, Kuhn painted his car the colors of the BBP, added the patrol's logo and added flashing lights and a siren.
“He was very innovative for his time,” said Conn.
Kuhn also got wind of a new lifeguard skiff being constructed in nearby Linwood and sought financing from the city to replace one of the bulky wooden lifeguard boats with the newfangled craft. Again they turned him down.
“Brigantine didn't have any money for things like that back then, so he canvassed his friends, got some money together and got the first fiberglass Van Duyne boat used on a beach patrol,” Conn said.
The Atlantic City Beach Patrol can claim the honor of being the first ocean rescue outfit established in the United States — dating to 1891, when the term “beach patrol” was first coined — but Brigantine, whose patrol dates to 1925, had the first Van Duyne skiff. Since then, the Van Duyne surf boat, created in 1951 and having honed a reputation for being nearly indestructible, is used by East Coast beach patrols from Maine to Florida.
There is plenty more to see and learn at the museum, from development to how the island weathered numerous severe storms to famed figures in overseas conflicts to the Coast Guard, and of course the lives of people like Kuhn and Haneman.
Haneman previously served as secretary of the first major land-development company in Brigantine history. His son, Howard “Fritz” Haneman, served as president of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority from 1978 to 1990, and Dr. Joseph Chaikin is profiled in the museum as the first full-time medical doctor in Brigantine history, setting up a practice in 1951 that his son, Dr. Harry Chaikin, continues today.
Those interested in a crash course in Brigantine history should consider attending the third installment of “A Trip Down Memory Lane,” which takes place 6 to 9 p.m. July 19, at the Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St. Brigantine Beach Historical Museum curator Roy Kramer will give a talk on the island's early development. Other speakers will include Mike Trendler on the history of the Brigantine Hotel, CER Director Jim Mogan on the history of the city's schools and education, and Marine Mammal Stranding Center education coordinator Lauren Harshaw on the sea life that inhabits Brigantine's waters.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 609-266-9339 or go to the city website, bb-nj.org, and find the museum link on the "About Brignantine" drop-down menu under "Community."