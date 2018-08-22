BRIGANTINE — City Council adopted four ordinances Aug. 15 that aim to create affordable housing opportunities in the city.
The ordinances are intended to honor a settlement the city finalized in May with the Fair Share Housing Center, a nonprofit designed to defend the housing rights of low-income citizens of New Jersey.
Representing the city, attorney Linda Galella reported that Brigantine had no obligation to construct new affordable-housing units but that it still must create opportunities for future affordable housing through zoning changes.
“Municipalities like Brigantine are not ensuring that affordable housing will actually happen, but the role is to adopt ordinances that will allow for affordable housing to take place,” Galella said.
Under the settlement, the city agreed to create overlay zones that allow for three residential floors to be built above certain stores, with 15 percent of units set aside for affordable family rentals.
It also promised to partner with the Volunteers of America Delaware Valley to refurbish five units that will house veterans and their families with moderate or low income.
Superior Court Judge Nelson C. Johnson ruled the settlement fair and reasonable June 12 and gave the city 120 days to introduce and adopt the necessary ordinances.
The areas selected to have the new zoning overlays include the shopping center between Harbor Beach Boulevard, 38th Street, Bayshore and Amherst avenues; the old CVS site at West Brigantine Avenue and 10th Street; and stores along Atlantic-Brigantine Boulevard between Monroe Avenue and 37th Street South.
“None of this is planned to be developed. This is a zoning overlay,” Mayor Phil Guenther said. “No one has come in and said they want to build these units at this time. This is a zoning process. It is not an approval process for a building.”
The city also adopted a mandatory set-aside ordinance establishing that, in a density of six units per acre or more, 20 percent of units for sale and 15 percent of rental units must be set aside for affordable housing.
“If there’s any future rezoning, there has to be a mandatory set-aside for affordable units,” Galella said.
The city also introduced an ordinance that made minor changes to its development fee ordinance. The city will still collect a fee of 1.5 percent of the equalized assessed value for residential development and 2.5 percent for commercial development.
The ordinance states it will use the funds generated from these fees to finance future affordable housing projects.
The city also introduced four resolutions geared toward affordable housing that included adopting a Fair Share Housing Spending Plan and an Affirmative Marketing Plan that will be sent to the court for approval.
Deputy Mayor Andy Simpson abstained from voting on the affordable-housing legislation because he said he owned properties within the new overlay zones.
The city will return to Johnson for a final compliance hearing.
Brigantine first initiated the litigation with the Fair Share Housing Center in 2015 to determine its specific obligations to supply affordable housing in the time period known as the Third Round, which spans from 1999 to 2025.
Galella said participating in this litigation will help grant Brigantine immunity from potential “builder’s remedy lawsuits,” which are cases in which a builder claims a town has used exclusionary zoning practices to prohibit affordable housing.
If a developer wins, Galella said they can be granted bulk variances and relief from the town’s zoning requirements.
“Without these protections, you are susceptible to something like that in the future,” Guenther said.
In other business, the city awarded a contract for the construction of a stormwater pump station at Hackney, Jenkins and 34th Street to Lafayette Utility Construction for $1,999,330.
The Brigantine Elks Club also presented the city with a check for $2,000 to help fund the accessible beach mats the city has installed on the 16th Street beach.
Council’s next meeting will be 6 p.m. Sept. 5 in City Hall.