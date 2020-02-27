Pickleball's proficiency at uniting a large cross-section of society in a fun social setting is probably the main reason behind the sport's steady growth in popularity since it was first invented about 55 years ago in coastal Washington state.
That popularity began redlining nationwide around 2010 — so much so that Brigantine City Council recently followed through with its pledge to create six new outdoor pickleball courts this spring.
The likely location for the courts is immediately across 42nd Street from the Community Center, and adjacent to the city's miniature golf course. They will take the place of two tennis courts as part of a project that also includes resurfacing the city's six remaining tennis courts.
Brigantine began hosting indoor pickleball about six years ago at the Community Center under the guidance of former longtime tennis instructor Lee Mendell, according to Brigantine resident Bob Galbraith, a U.S. Pickleball Association ambassador for Atlantic County.
“After a time, Lee was no longer able to run the sport and Kathy Ewing took over (as the local USAPA ambassador),” said Galbraith, who has lived full time in Brigantine for 15 years with his wife, Winnie. “Kathy expanded the activity here. She had a wonderful talent for making people feel welcome and teaching them the basics of the sport, along with her good friend Joan Finlay, a former physical education teacher and tennis player. Even if you merely showed up at the gym and were just checking things out, she'd come over to you and ask if you were interested in playing. She was just this kind, warmhearted woman.”
Ewing recommended that Galbraith take over as local ambassador when she became ill in 2019. She died in November, but left behind a strong legacy as a volunteer for several charities, and was the catalyst behind creating the outdoor courts, Galbraith said.
“(Community Education & Recreation Director) Jim Mogan and his staff have been wonderful to us, and Mayor (Andy) Simpson and City Council have agreed to convert two of the tennis courts into six dedicated pickleball courts this spring,” Galbraith added. “We wouldn't have them without Kathy Ewing. I can’t emphasize enough what she means to us in the pickleball community. She’s the reason it’s here, and the reason we’re known as the friendliest place to play.
“Whether it becomes official or not, the new outdoor courts will be known to so many of us as Kathy Ewing’s Courts.”
A melting pot in many ways
Pickleball is played with paddles and a perforated plastic ball, similar to a wiffle ball. The game combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, and has a passionate following due to its low-impact health benefits and inclination toward social camaraderie along many lines. Games can include either two or four players.
Brigantine was among the first South Jersey seashore communities to host the sport as a regular activity, and offers it six days per week at the Community Center, including afternoon and evening sessions Monday and Wednesday. It is now thoroughly entrenched in area communities such as Ocean City, Somers Point, Ventnor, Margate, Absecon, Avalon, Egg Harbor Township and elsewhere.
“It has grown like crazy,” said Galbraith, who offers pointers to novice players every Monday at the Community Center from noon to 1 p.m. “I'm 69 years old. What else could I do that would allow me to feel competitive, to be able to compete against people who are much younger than I am, and also have a lot of fun doing it? And it's a sport that men and women can play together — in fact plenty of women can can kick my butt. There's really no other sport like that.
“It's good exercise,” he added. “You work up a good sweat, and the social aspect is gigantic. You end up talking to one another and mingling socially.”
Three courts are set up in the Community Center gymnasium for each pickleball session. The court closest to the gym's main entrance is for less-experienced players, and the farthest court is for the more experienced. Typically each player plays two games, then vacates to the court for anyone waiting to play.
“I have 150 on my e-mail list of players that range in age from 20 to 80 years old,” Galbraith said. “We mix genders and ages, but we make sure people can play with others of their skill level. I believe the popularity of the sport is partially because a 70-year-old can compete with a person 30 years younger, as well as opposite genders.
“It's all pretty low-key, and played just for the fun of it,” he added. “My thought on that is, I've been competitive all my working life. Here I just want to have fun. I mean it's nice to sometimes get into a good, competitive game, but it's all really just for the sheer enjoyment of it.”
Origins of the game
According to info and article links on the sport's website — USAPA.org — pickleball was invented in 1965 in Bainbridge Island, Washington, near Seattle, by family friends whose main mission was to get children off the couch and more physically active.
“I thought the cute part of the story was that they wanted to get the kids out of the house, so they set up a little net on the driveway with balls and paddles,” Galbraith said, “and within a day or two they were kicking the kids off the court and playing the game themselves.
“That was more than 50 years ago. Now there's probably millions of people playing it. It's grown internationally, and may become an Olympic sport.”
To learn more about pickleball, see USAPA.org or e-mail Bob Galbraith at bobjg1435@gmail.com. For scheduled pickleball playing times, stop by the Community Center at 265 42nd St., see BrigantineBeach.org and find the Community Education & Recreation link off the Municipal drop-down menu, or call 609-264-7350, ext 1.
