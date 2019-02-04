Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Brigantine police and fire pull car out of water

Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

BRIGANTINE — Police and firefighters worked together Thursday to extract a submerged car from the water at the Cove beach.

According to fire Capt. Paul Fuller, the occupants had gotten out of the car without injuries before emergency officials arrived.

Police Capt. Richard Casamento said wave erosion along the beach had created a sand cliff the vehicle had driven over, causing it to get stuck and sink in the water.

A firefighter entered the water in a dry suit and life vest to break the car's back two windows and attach a winch line, Fuller said.

Responders had to deal with a rising tide and the car drifting away, but the car was safely removed from the water by a private recovery tow truck company.

Fuller said responders prevented the car from becoming an environmental hazard.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Tags

Staff Writer

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.