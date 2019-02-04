Brigantine police and fire pull car out of water

BRIGANTINE — Police and firefighters worked together Thursday to extract a submerged car from the water at the Cove beach.
According to fire Capt. Paul Fuller, the occupants had gotten out of the car without injuries before emergency officials arrived.
Police Capt. Richard Casamento said wave erosion along the beach had created a sand cliff the vehicle had driven over, causing it to get stuck and sink in the water.
A firefighter entered the water in a dry suit and life vest to break the car's back two windows and attach a winch line, Fuller said.
Responders had to deal with a rising tide and the car drifting away, but the car was safely removed from the water by a private recovery tow truck company.
Fuller said responders prevented the car from becoming an environmental hazard.