Brigantine police apprehend three burglars in a two week time frame
Due to the recently reported motor vehicle burglaries which we alerted the public about last Thursday, our patrol officers and detectives increased patrols and surveillance in areas where burglaries have been reported.
On Aug. 23, a citizen called police reporting that he found a male subject burglarizing his vehicle and began to chase him on foot. Lieutenant Hewitt and Officer Devine located the male with suspected burglary proceeds on his person. The 18 year old Brigantine resident, Daniel Pino, was arrested and charged accordingly with burglary and theft. He was released on a summons.
On Sept. 3. Officer Sweet took a report of a burglary at the Brigantine Seaside Market. Video surveillance was obtained and showed that the suspect entered the business three nights in a row after hours and stole cash from the register and merchandise. A 28 year old Brigantine resident, Ivan Diaz, was positively identified in the videos and arrested and charged accordingly with burglary and theft. He was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on a warrant.
In the early morning hours of Sept. 4, Officer Lyons was patrolling the area of 40th Street regarding reported motor vehicle burglaries in the area. He observed a subject on a bicycle matching the description of the burglar captured previously on video surveillance. When Officer Lyons attempted to stop the suspect, he dismounted his bicycle and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Officer Lyons apprehended the male suspect without incident. He was charged with multiple motor vehicle burglaries ranging from Aug. 28 to Sept 4. The 20 year old Brigantine resident, Richard Brown, was released on a summons.
The arrests in these cases were the result of a cooperative effort between the citizens of Brigantine, the Brigantine Police Department Patrol Division and the Detective Bureau. We would like to thank all victims and witnesses in these matters for their cooperation and assistance in identifying and apprehending the individuals responsible.
If you have information on criminal activity or have been a victim of a crime, please contact the Brigantine Police Department at 609-266-7414.
These charges are merely an accusation and not proof of guilt. In all criminal cases a charged defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
For the week ending August 15th 2018 the Brigantine Police Department responded to approximately 473 calls for service. The department made 88 motor vehicle stops including 33 summonses issued, 36 property checks (multiple checks in each incident) 5 Burglar Alarms, 20 Burglaries to a Motor Vehicle, 2 D.W.I’S., 7 Domestic Related Incidents, and assisted on 20 Medical Incidents. The department also made the following arrest:
Aug. 29: A 35 year old Egg Harbor Township man was arrested on an Outstanding Warrant. He was released pending a court date.
Aug. 29: A 51 year old Brigantine man was arrested and charged with Assault. He was released pending a court date.
Aug. 29: A 53 year old Churchville, PA woman was arrested and charged with D.W.I., Reckless Driving, Being Parked on a Sidewalk, and Careless Driving. She was released pending a court date.
Aug. 30: A 51 year old Brigantine man was arrested and charged with Contempt of Court. He was released pending a court date.
Aug. 31: A 27 year old McDonough, GA man was arrested on an Outstanding Warrant and Soliciting without a Permit. He was released pending a court date.
Sept. 1: A 30 year old Brigantine woman was arrested on an Outstanding Warrant. She was released pending a court date.
Sept. 2: A 59 year old Glen Mills, PA woman was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was released pending a court date.
Sept. 3: A 58 year old Turnersville man was arrested and charged with D.W.I. and Reckless Driving. He was released pending a court date.
As a reminder, anyone with information on a crime or wishing to report a crime can anonymously contact the Brigantine Police Department 609-266-7414 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-658-8477.
Leash laws
No dogs shall be taken or permitted upon any public beaches between 14th Street North and the southwesternmost portion of the beaches of the city between May 30 and Sept. 30, inclusive, and no dog shall be taken or permitted on said beaches between Oct. 1 and May 29 each year unless the dog is securely fastened to a leash and accompanied by and under the control of a person.
Dogs are prohibited at all times from all public parks and playgrounds whether on a leash or not, whether licensed or not.
Dogs are prohibited at all times from the promenade upon the seawall extending from Ninth Street North to 15th Street North, whether on a leash or not, whether licensed or not.
Dogs are prohibited on public school grounds.
Bridge closed
The old Brigantine Bridge is closed to fishing due to its deteriorating unsafe condition. Temporary fencing was erected and police will be checking to make sure no one is on it. Please stay off the old bridge.
Parking law
New Jersey State Law: 39:4-135. Parking; Direction and Side of Street; Angle Parking
The operator of a vehicle shall not stop, stand or park the vehicle in a roadway other than parallel with the edge of the roadway headed in the direction of traffic, on the right-hand side of the road and with the curb side of the vehicle within six inches of the edge of the roadway, except as follows:
a. Upon those streets which have been designated by ordinance and have been marked or signed for angle parking, vehicles shall be parked at the angle to the curb designated and indicated by the ordinance and marks or signs.
b. Upon one-way streets, local authorities may permit parking of vehicles parallel with the left-hand edge of the roadway headed in the direction of traffic, on the left-hand side of the road and with the curb side of the vehicle within six inches of the edge of the roadway.
Parking of boats and trailers
The parking of boats and/or trailers shall be prohibited within the city of Brigantine from Dec. 1 through and including May 1 of each and every year. Between May 2 and Nov. 30 of any year, it shall be unlawful for any person to park any boat or trailer in the city of Brigantine for a continuous period of more than 48 hours in such places as parking is authorized unless the owner or operator of said boat or trailer owns or leases the property in front of which said boat or trailer is so parked. Between May 2 and Nov. 30 of any year, boats may be parked for longer than a period of 48 hours in any street in front of any legally operated and licensed marina on the same side of said street as said marina but only within the area between the property lines of said marina property if said lines were extended into said street in front of said property. Please visit the city of Brigantine website for more information on where you can and cannot park a boat/trailer within the city of Brigantine. Do a search for “Boat and Trailer Parking” in the eCode 360 section of the website.
Important phone numbers
Call 911 if it is a life-threatening emergency or a crime in progress.
Call 609-266-7414 if it is not a life-threatening emergency, you need an officer and to report suspicious activity. You would also call this number to file a police report.
Call 609-266-7414 for general information or questions about the Brigantine Police Department.
You can anonymously give information to the police, but it is helpful to have that information in case we need to re-contact you for additional information.
Anyone with information on a crime or wishing to report a crime also can anonymously contact the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-658-8477
The officer will stop and talk to you only if you specifically request it. If you want to speak with the officer, tell the dispatcher when you call in. Many times the dispatcher will ask if you want the officer to stop by and speak with you.