For the week ending September 19th 2018 the Brigantine Police Department responded to approximately 348 calls for service. The department made 55 motor vehicle stops including 33 summonses issued, 43 property checks (multiple checks in each incident) 14 Burglar Alarms, 3 Domestic Related Incidents, and assisted on 18 Medical Incidents. The department also made the following arrest:
Sept. 15: A 56-year-old Brigantine man was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. He was held at the Atlantic County jail.
Sept. 13: A 29-year-old Pleasantville woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant. She was released pending a court date.
Sept. 13: A 53-year-old Brigantine man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. He was released pending a court date.
Sept. 14: A 56-year-old Atlantic City woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant. She was released pending a court date.
Sept. 17: A 36-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested and released pending a court date.
Sept. 18: A 26-year-old Brigantine man was arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was held at the Atlantic County jail.
