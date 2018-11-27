Brigantine police rescue dog from bay

BRIGANTINE — What started out as a call for a lost dog to the Brigantine Police Department on Monday resulted in officers and other emergency personnel rescuing the dog from the bay.
Officer Joseph Sweet responded to an address on Bayshore Avenue to help a resident find a lost dog. Sweet found the dog, an approximately 200-pound mastiff, grasping on to the bulkhead in the bay behind the dwelling.
Sweet estimated the dog could have been in the water for 5 to 6 hours based on the time it was considered missing.
Additional officers responded to the area along with a member of Sea Tow Atlantic City.
After efforts to reach the dog using a paddle board were unsuccessful, Sweet said he was able to tie a rope around the dog's torso and bring it to safety on a nearby floating dock.
"Thanks to a collective team effort, the dog was able to be saved from the cold waters," the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Sweet thanked those who assisted him in the rescue.
"We have a great community and the response was great," Sweet said.