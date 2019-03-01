Brigantine Public School District newsletter

As we look to the future and prepare for our 2019-2020 budget, decisions are made in the best interest of continually striving to improve our educational programs. These decisions come with change which is intended to positively impact our function as a district. With this in mind, a decrease in enrollment over the past several years, and much discussion, it was the Board of Education’s decision to consolidate the middle and elementary schools.
Beginning in September, all students from preschool through grade eight will have the same daily start time. School will begin for all students at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3:05 p.m. In addition, we are in the final stages of completing our new mainentrance, complete with a security vestibule through which every visitor will enter. These changes serve to ensure better safety measures from single start time for families with children at various grade levels to the elimination of the use of several doors throughout the facility.
From an educational standpoint, staff will have the opportunity to meet and plan more regularly as a group with greater articulation and communication across all grade levels. Given the logistics and efficiency of these changes creates an environment of one school, one community in which we are all very proud!
As a school community, your support, your input, and your time are all very much appreciated and valued. Please take the time to complete the survey your child will be sent home with in the near future so we are able to make informed decisions based on the needs of all students/families. In addition, please feel free to reach out to me through phone or electronic communication at any time.
Thank you for your continued support.