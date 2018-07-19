The Brigantine Surf Jam surf contest is almost upon us. The Surf Jam competition highlights the Brigantine surfing culture and lifestyle, which is rich with history.
Brigantine has historically had some of the best surfers to come from the East Coast. There are numerous multi-generational families of experienced and well-traveled surfers here as well. It is great to see the islander surf culture being passed down to the youth, and that it will remain for years to come.
Everyone is invited to come and watch this surfing contest, which is ultimately a beach celebration of the beautiful island we call home.
We will be holding the contest on one day during a one-week waiting period. The week waiting period will allow us to monitor the weather and wave forecasts to hopefully predict the best combination of the two for the contest. The waiting period will be Monday through Friday, Aug. 6 to 10. The contest will be called “on” as soon as the forecast presents itself.
The Surf Jam competition will start at 8 a.m. sharp and will be held at the Brigantine South Jetty Beach. All competitors are urged to show up before 7:30 a.m., as their heat may be first in the water, depending on conditions. It is the competitor’s responsibility to monitor the Brigantine Surf Jam Facebook page for all updates.
The Surf Jam contest is open only to residents or former residents of the island. The entry fee is $20 for an individual competing in one division — or an additional $15 for each division if they compete in two or more divisions. The entry fee includes a grilled lunch, competition, a Surf Jam T-shirt, medals and trophies to the winners and a guaranteed good time. Competitors can compete in either body boarding or surfing, but not both.
We strongly encourage all competitors to register no later than Friday, Aug. 3, so the event can start on time and will ensure all competitors have a spot in their age divisions.
This year the Surf Jam will have DJs playing some tunes throughout the contest while off-duty police and firemen cook up some tasty food. There will also be the possibility of some demos to test drive in the surf on competition day. For the younger competitors we have competitor Surf Jam Jerseys to provide for some good photo opportunities and added excitement. Multiple local and talented photographers will be on site capturing all the action and offering the opportunity to immortalize yourself or your child in action. Finally, every competitor will be entered into a giveaway raffle of awesome gear from our local businesses.
Registration forms can be printed off the Brigantine Surf Jam Facebook page link or can be picked up at Primal Surf, Root Beer Barrel, Acme, the Links and the CER office at the Brigantine Community Center. All forms must be returned only to the Brigantine CER or beach tag office. Make checks out to Brigantine Fire Fighters Local 2657.
A parent or legal guardian must sign a waiver for a child participating.
For more information, like the Brigantine Surf Jam Facebook page or call the CER at 609-264-7350. The event is made possible by Brigantine Fire Department Local 2657, Brigantine’s Community Recreation and Education Department, Brigantine Police Benevolent Association Local 204, Public Works, Brigantine Beach Patrol and numerous volunteers.