BRIGANTINE — Ralph Williams and Charles “Buzzi” Newkirk, veterans of World War II and longtime members of Brigantine VFW Post 6964, were the grand marshals of the city's annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 10.
The post-parade ceremony was held at Brigantine's Veterans Memorial Park, and paid tribute to all men and women who served in the military. It also commemorated the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day, which was founded as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919, to mark the first anniversary of the end of World War I.
Among Sunday's guest speakers was United States Navy veteran Brian Weiner, the senior vice commander of the New Jersey State Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“What an asset to have you two individuals with us,” Weiner said of Newkirk and Williams. “You represent a chapter from our history books, and we are proud and grateful to have you with us today.”
Weiner hails from a family with a strong military heritage. His son and daughter, Colin and Brianna, are both active members of the U.S. Marine Corps, and his father, Norm, is the past commander of VFW Post 6964.
“It is our duty to the youth of today to instill the importance of assembling with pride, dignity and respect,” Weiner said. “It is our duty to impress upon our youth the historic significance of paying tribute to our veterans' sacrifices.
“We are losing 22 veterans per day — veterans who have chosen to take their own lives rather than continue living with the haunted chapters in their war journals,” he said. “They live with a kind of pain we can never understand, and they chose to stop those feelings with a single action. It is a pain they endured for us, so it is important for us to continue to assemble to show them that all their sacrifices, their sadness, their pain, their loneliness, were not in vain.”
State Sen. Chris Brown was also a guest speaker Sunday. Brown served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves from 1987 to 2009, achieving the rank of major and twice being called into combat duty overseas. His son, Matt, is a second lieutenant in the Army.
In commentary pertinent to Weiner's speech, Brown related the story of U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Adam Fleck, an Atlantic County resident who worked with Navy SEALS in disposing of explosive ordinance during wartime situations overseas. Fleck was honorably discharged from the service after sustaining life-threatening injuries.
“This young soldier was activated four times to leave the United States and serve in a hostile country,” Brown said. “He let us know, when he returned home a couple of years ago after one of his tougher deployments, that he wasn't feeling too good.
“He was feeling down and was starting to feel forgotten, and that Americans didn't care. And then he went to an event such as this, and saw the great families of Atlantic County showing up for him and his family that day. He made it clear that you proved to him that America does care, and you made a difference in that young soldier's life.
“For that you should thank yourselves,” said Brown, “and for that you should realize how important it is that you are here today, because it does matter to these veterans.”
Brown presented certificates of appreciation from the state Senate thanking and honoring Newkirk and Williams for their service. He also mentioned that veterans of the Vietnam War and other overseas conflicts were not always warmly welcomed when they returned home, which he saw as unfair and unjust treatment.
“They believed strongly in our values — that human beings in another country do not deserve to live under the tyranny of communism,” Brown said. “They earned the right to be welcomed back with dignity and gratitude.”
Brigantine VFW Post 6964 Commander Mario Perrucci served as event emcee Sunday.
“I'm not going to make a speech, but I just want to say something that's near and dear to my heart,” said Perrucci, a U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran. “This also happens to be the 100th anniversary of the National Football League, and those individuals who kneel or don't respect the flag? We who served gave them the right to do that. That's what you should always remember.”
