Hello from Base Camp V.
What a great weekend to start off the summer season! The temperature and humidity was perfect, which allowed our community to enjoy and start to get ready for the 4th.
The 2019 N.J. VFW Convention in Wildwood was outstanding! The N.J. State Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary, and all of the volunteers, did a great job in planning for the 100th convention. And to top it off, our own Brian Wiener was elected as the state senior vice commander. We all know that Brian will do a great job in looking after all of the veterans.
Saturday's parade was a huge hit with the onlookers. The Army, the Coast Guard and the Duffy String Bands gave everyone along the parade route a great show. The music was a mix of military and string band songs that kept everyone clapping and strutting. Special thanks to the Naval Sea Cadets and the Pleasantville High School Junior ROTC as they represented our post in the parade. They looked sharp and marched with pride. Our post really enjoys supporting and having these young students join us in the parade. We salute the parents and leaders who take the time to teach the students about life and give them a taste of what it's like to be in the military. Thank you!
After the parade the auxiliary provided food and refreshments for everyone and as always, they did an outstanding job.
One of our fisherman friends told me he was out doing some shark fishing and spotted a parade of lobsters heading to Brigantine. Once they reach Brigantine, the savory crustaceans will be the honored guests at the VFW's LobsterFest, scheduled for Saturday, July 20. The LobsterFest is open to the public and is always a summer highlight. The evening begins at 5 p.m. at the post, 121 S. 31st. St. and ends after the last lobster has been consumed. So mark your calendars and plan to attend! Look for the flyer in the paper and around town. We will keep everyone informed of their approach in the coming weeks.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, plan to stop by the V Friday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. as Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. On Saturday evening, you can stop by the V starting at 6 p.m. for a hamburger platter or other surprise items. Then you can stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call or stop by the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, please mark your calendars as our next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members. If you are or know a fellow veteran who was honorably discharged and had "boots on the ground" in a combat area, or someone wanting to join the auxiliary, stop by the post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
Sgt. D