Hello from Base Camp V.
The Labor Day weekend has passed. Our beautiful island was crowded, the weather was fantastic and everyone had a wonderful extended weekend to close out the summer of 2019. Brigantine will slowly get back to normal and return to "An Island You'll Love For Life."
A reminder for all: School is open, so please remember to drive carefully and be aware of the children going to and from their homes, to and from the bus stops, and crossing the street. Also, remember, do not pass a school bus when the red lights are flashing! This is when our children are either getting on or off the bus. Remember, our children are our most prized possessions.
The officer and members of the auxiliary would like to thank everyone who came out to last Saturday's Crab Night. Your support made this event a great success. Thank you to Beverly and the auxiliary members who did an outstanding job in putting together a wonderful night. Also thank you to the VFW members who volunteered to help out in the kitchen.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, plan to stop by the V Friday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. as Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. You can either call 609-266-9813 for the full menu or you can just stop in Friday and be surprised. On Saturday evening, Beverly provides hamburger platters and/or other surprise items starting at 6 p.m., and you can stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Now that football season is upon us, why not gather a few friends and plan to start watching all of the college and NFL games starting Thursday night through Monday night. Lets watch and cheer for the Eagles, as they contend for a second Super Bowl win. Remember, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Don't forget that Dart Night is Tuesday evenings, starting at 6:45 p.m., and the Pool Shootout is on Thursday evening starting at 7 a.m. A little competition.
Members, please mark your calendars as our next monthly meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Also, if you are looking for a hall to have a party, meeting or get together, stop by the V and check out our hall. It's available for rent throughout the year.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran who was honorably discharged and had boots on the ground in a combat area or someone wanting to join the auxiliary, stop by the post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
— Sgt. D
