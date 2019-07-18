Hello from Base Camp V.
Wow, another great week! It looks like we are due for some extreme heat this weekend and next week, so please remember to keep hydrated, use plenty of sunscreen and make sure you check in on the elderly and those family and neighbors who may not have air conditioning. Caring for our neighbors is one of things that makes Brigantine a great community.
Well, the parade of lobsters has arrived! They were welcomed by our member volunteers that took the time to get the lobsters acclimated to Brigantine before preparing them for LobsterFest, taking place tomorrow evening.
The dinner is open to the public and begins at 5 p.m. at the Post, located at 121 S. 31st. St., and ends after the last lobster has been consumed. So mark your calendars and plan to attend! Our post and auxiliary members strive to make this the hit of the year. Look for the flyer in the paper and around town.
At 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, our post will host a Quilted Hugs of Gratitude ceremony honoring some of our members. The Quilts of Honor organization is dedicated to providing quilts to those active and veteran service members who have served in harms way protecting our freedoms. Their hope is that these quilts will provide comfort, love and healing to those touched by war. More information will follow.
Members both local and visitors and their guests, plan to stop by the V Friday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. as Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. Call 609-266-9813 or stop by the V to find out the full Friday night menu, or just stop by the day of and be surprised. Then on Saturday evening, you can stop by the V starting at 6 p.m. for a hamburger platter and other surprise items.
You can also stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. And if you or your guest like to shoot darts or pool, stop by the V to challenge your guest or members for some bragging rights. Dart Night is Tuesday evening, starting at 6:45 p.m. The Pool Shootout is on Thursday evening starting at 7 p.m. Let's see who will be the best!
Remember, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, please mark your calendars as our next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran who was honorably discharged and had "boots on the ground" in a combat area, or someone wanting to join the auxiliary, stop by the post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary can provide to its members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay Safe and God Bless America!
Sgt. D