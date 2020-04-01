Plans wrenched by the coronavirus pandemic include famed Margate resident Lucy the Elephant's debut as the first National Historic Landmark to host overnight guests through Airbnb, an online marketplace for organizing unique tourism experiences worldwide.
The six-story elephant and oldest roadside attraction in America was to become available to Airbnb travelers for overnight stays in mid-March before the cascade of closures and quarantines hit.
Lucy also waits in limbo to see if the 50th anniversary celebration of her restoration committee — dating to 1970 — will take place later this year, or even whether next year's 140th birthday party is a go. The prominent pachyderm was built in 1881, five years before the Statue of Liberty was completed in New York Harbor, and eight years before the Eiffel Tower debuted in Paris.
What did manage to go off without a hitch, however — and seemingly by complete coincidence in relation to Lucy's other pending milestones — was a song put to video called “Lucy the Elephant” that beloved Brigantine singer-songwriter Patty Blee contributed to.
The song appeared on Vimeo.com about a month ago as a sort of sound track to a rolling collage of historic Lucy photos gathered by the song's lyricist, lifelong Margate resident Dan Walsh. The song's roots date back about 17 years, when Walsh put a jingle together that his two then-toddler sons would sing with him on their way to being dropped off at daycare.
“When my boys were about 4 and 2 years old — they're 21 and 19 now — I'd take them to the daycare in Margate, and just to keep them busy I'd sing them this little jingle I made up, which is the first verse and the chorus of the current (Lucy) song,” Walsh said. “We'd sing it together, and sometimes with their friends in the car. It eventually fell by the wayside as time went by until just recently, when I started thinking about it again.”
Walsh is the lead singer in an Irish band called the Flynns, and reached out to his longtime friend Blee for help in incorporating the Lucy song into the Flynns' repertoire. An accomplished guitarist and songwriter, Blee had previously helped put chords and lyrics together on Walsh-penned, Irish-themed novelty songs such as “Tullamore Dew-It” and “Guinness For Breakfast.”
“I thought '(Lucy) is a pretty catchy song, it just needs to be put together with someone who knows what they're doing,' and Patty came to mind,” Walsh said. “I've known Patty for years, and she's a pretty legendary singer and guitarist in our area. She helped get the verses and lyrics together, but even more importantly she helped get the music to paper with the chords so that other people could play it. I would not have been able to do that without her help.”
Blee is also good friends with Jim Allison, a skilled songwriter and record producer who resettled from Nashville, Tennessee, about eight years ago to create Nashville North Studios in Linwood with his wife, Judy. Blee, who performed at the Allisons' wedding, knew Jim Allison was working on a project that she thought might be compatible not only with Walsh's Lucy song, but with another he wrote called “They'll Never Be Gone” about many of the hallowed bars and nightclubs that have disappeared from the South Jersey landscape, but not from memory.
“Jim had been talking with me about a project of local shore-related material that he wanted to release,” said Blee, who now resides in Absecon. “So when I was hearing these ideas from Dan I thought, 'These would be perfect for what Jim Allison envisioned for his project.' It's local subject matter, it's a local writer — so we went to Jim's studio and played him the (Lucy) song. He loved it and said he'd get some tracks together.”
Allison had some of his studio musician friends record the song in Nashville, Tennessee. When the recording was sent back to Linwood, Walsh's vocals and Blee's acoustic guitar were overdubbed at the Nashville North Studios to create the final recording. Walsh then put the audio recording to video with the historic Lucy photos through Vimeo.com. Visit Vimeo.com and type in “Lucy the Elephant” in the upper-right search bar to find the finished product.
“The studio band Jim used to record it was tremendous,” Walsh said. “There's even a tuba in there. I was really happy with how it came out.”
“It's funny, I was watching my granddaughter for the week and took her to see Lucy the Elephant, then I played her the video and she was fascinated by it,” said Blee. “And recently I was performing at A Touch of Italy (in Egg Harbor Township) and the manager, Scott, who worked on the board of Lucy, said he saw it and loved it. Things are coming full circle. All these people around me have some connection to this giant pachyderm.”
Blee's late father, Mike Burns — a longtime youth football coach and Brigantine police officer — is principally responsible for her love of music. She has five CDs/EPs of songs she wrote to her credit, and continues to play live, when pandemics do not interfere, prolifically in South Jersey.
“My dad wasn't a trained player whatsoever, but he had a guitar and a harmonica, and every time we got together as a family he'd break them out and sing and play,” said Blee, who is one of nine siblings. “In fact, he'd often go to Irv's Music Store in Atlantic City and come home with different percussion instruments for us to play.
“With such a large family, he had to think of creative ways to entertain us,” she added. “He even came up with a name for the band. This was back in the days when the 'Partridge Family' was on TV (in the early 1970s), and we became the Burns Family Peaches.”
Blee likened the fun that families created on their own back then — long before the internet or even video games existed — with the fun she had helping with the “Lucy the Elephant” song.
“I'm seeing a lot of positive feedback through Facebook and social media, and I know the song is putting a lot of smiles on people's faces,” she said. “And that was the whole purpose of the song to begin with — Dan's bringing a smile to the faces of his kids when they were young.
“Now it's happening with complete strangers, which I think is a lovely thing.”
