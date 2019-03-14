Brigatine sales associates receives circle of excellence award

BRIGANTINE — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® congratulates the top-producing sales associates in the Brigantine Office for their NJ REALTORS® Circle of Excellence Award.
The recognized are: Gold Level-Margaret Gallagher, Tommy LePera, Sharon Montufar, Gary Paul, Lynn Reganato, Lori Tofani; Silver Level-Maria Schrenk; Bronze Level-Breana Acunto, Gladys DeLuca, Phyllis Furrer, Cindy Kennedy and Maria Sacco Handle.
Four performance levels were designated for these awards: Platinum-$20 Million and 30 units minimum or 125 units; Gold-$12 Million and 25 units minimum or 90 units; Silver-$6.5 Million and 20 units minimum or 70 units; and Bronze-$2.5 Million and 15 units minimum or 30 units.