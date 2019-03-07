Bryce Harper brings big hope to Philadelphia — Sports Scrapbook

The signing of Bryce Harper opens up a new era of hope for all patient Philadelphia sports fans. The flames of hope were sparked when the Eagles began the revitalization with their first Super Bowl championship since 1960 (57 years). Villanova also lit up Philly with two championships — the first time since La Salle did it with the NIT and NCAA in 1952 and 54 (63 years.). The Sixers have the talent to bring their first championship since 1983 (36 years). Now the Phillies appear destined to bring the city a World Series championship within the next few years. Their last championship was in 2008 (11 yrs.)
The Phillies have signed Harper for 13 years. He will pack the stadium and more than repay the $330 million paid him. The Phillies have assembled a lineup as good as any team in the majors. The future is bright for many parades down Broad Street. The long wait will soon be a distant memory.
Turning back the pages to ...
1993: John Dattalo had two touchdowns on 60 and 50 yard runs leading Holy Spirit to a 20-14 win over Cherry Hill. Dattalo eclipsed 200 yards rushing behind a huge Spartan line spearheaded by Shaun Cooke. Bruce Hunt sparkled on defense recovering two fumbles, racing 50 yards with one for a Spartan score.
1999: Brigantine’s Matt Hudson (Atlantic City High School) ranked 10th in the world in the ergometer (rowing machine). Amazingly, Matt had had cystic fibrosis since he was a young child. Matt also competed in Henley England for the world rowing championship.
2000: La Salle pulled the upset of the year, beating Xavier 80-49 and ending a 24 game home court winning streak.
2000: Coach Bobby Weiss’ Atlantic City High School Vikings won the first state football championship in school history with a 31-29 thriller over Eastern. Mike Lockwood kicked a 32-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in the game to give the Vikings a dramatic victory. P.J. Cooke had a 35-yard reception and played an outstanding all-around game for the victors.
2005: Tommy Biggins lettered in soccer and crew for Holy Spirit.
2005: Vicky Chubb finished first in her category in the Brigantine Marathon.
2011: Founder of the Brigantine Rams and the Atlantic County Junior Football League Lou Wagenheim passed away at age 82. Lou coached me at Spirit in 1953, and coached both of my sons. Lou is now a Brigantine legend who touched so many families. We miss you, Lou!
2011: Holy Spirit got back on track with a decisive 42-6 win over Ocean City. Dependable Tommy Worthington converted on all 6 extra points.
Zack Fabel made a highlight film catch and run, leaping high over a would-be tackler for a substantial gain that set up a touchdown. Defensive end Harrison Gargel started his first game of the year and did a commendable job containing the run and making tackles.
2016: Ally Donahue (Holy Spirit) helped Boston College take the silver medal in the Stu Nelson Regatta hosted by Connecticut College. Ally is the captain of the A boat that won its division with 53 points.
2017: The Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Association released its list of 2017 inductees, and three Brigantine athletes would soon be enshrined in the hall of fame as members of the unbeaten girls cross country team of 2005. The Brigantine runners are Grecia Pineda, Gina Spadevecchia and Jen Caratola.
Led by Colleen O'Donnell — who was inducted individually and has been touted as the greatest runner in Atlantic City High School history — the others on the 2005 team are Miriam Goldenberg, Kellie Dwyer, Stephanie Jewitt and Katerina Christian.
2017: Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City High School) pitched 6 scoreless innings for the San Antonio Padres, notching his second consecutive win 3-2 over the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros). Kennedy was 2-1 with a 4.94 ERA in six starts.