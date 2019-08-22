Buona Vita Restaurant, located in the heart of the Somers Point Bayfront Historic District, provides the perfect place for diners seeking a delicious and enjoyable experience.
When a friend suggested a group of us head to Bouna Vita for an early dinner, I was unsure what to expect. As the four of us sat down, we were greeted by chef and owner Raffael Kupa. Kupa has been a successful restaurateur for years. He is the co-owner and co-founder of La Fontana Della Citta in Philadelphia. A few years ago he set his sights on Somers Point and opened the Bay Avenue location to both customer and critical rave reviews.
The name Buona Vita translates to "good life." While the name may mean good, the experience we had during our meal was great. The attention we received from the service staff was the perfect combination of being attentive while giving us the time to talk while enjoying our meals. Speaking of meals, here is a brief rundown of what we enjoyed during our dinner.
We started by sharing the Brusscheta di Pomodoro, a homemade focaccia bread topped with heirloom chopped tomatoes, shallots, capers and extra virgin oil. It was the great way to start the meal off right.
Our entrée orders included Linguine del Giardino topped with homemade fresh tomato gravy; Pollo Buona Vita, a sautéed chicken breast topped with prosciutto di Parma, baby spinach, fontina cheese and porcini mushrooms topped with a light demi-glace sauce; Chicken Parmigiana; and one of the night’s specials, Lobster Ravioli. For dessert we had a delicious Tiramisu.
The ambiance and service along with the food quality and presentation added up to a wonderful evening that filled our bodies with delicious food without emptying our wallets and purses. The fact that Buona Vita Restaurant is a BYOB establishment was another factor in the value of the meal being greater than its cost. I suggest you peek at the menu and plan to bring your favorite bottle of wine and an appetite for classic fine Italian appetizers, entrees and homemade desserts.
What You Need To Know
What: Buona Vita Restaurant
Where: 801 Bay Ave., Somers Point
When: Open from 3 to 10 p.m.; hours change seasonally
What else: Credit cards accepted, BYOB, take out is available as is outside dining, weather permitting. For more information call 609-788-0370 or see BuonaVitaRestaurant.com.