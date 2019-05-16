Business Currents - Murals, paintings & the art of business

Count me as a firm believer that there is an art to being successful in business. This is also true for running your own small business or company. The ability to come up with ideas, design a plan, turn the idea or plan into reality and to create something sometimes out of nothing is an art.
Inspiration can come from many places. This week’s Business Currents is inspired by the growth of our regional arts community. We are fortunate to have an active and growing focus on the arts within our region. While we do not have the benefit of a major city and the dense population that historically has helped the arts thrive, we do have many dedicated local people, interested visitors and the influence of major cities close enough to us to help our art community continue to grow.
Walking through the Exchange in Linwood this past weekend, I found inspiration in the creative mural that was just completed on a wall inside the food hall. This work placed on display and other pictures, paintings and other forms of art hanging on the walls inspire me and many other people. This concept of inspiration also creates business opportunities for a diverse group of artists. Not counting the mural, the majority of pieces hanging in some businesses or offices are or may be available for purchase. Even if those specific pieces are not available, the artist may be contacted for additional sales opportunities. I was inspired by the business of art and that led me to thinking about the art of business.
Just as the artist is moved to produce a work of art, the business owner is moved by desire or necessity to build a business. Not all business owners consider themselves creative people and very few would call themselves artists. However, when we analyze the common traits in both the traditional artist and the small business artist the similarities start to emerge.
Vision: The artist comes up with a concept and sees what they would like to accomplish. While sometimes the end result may be different than the original, it is vision that allows the creative process to take place. In business, you need to have vision and also have the ability to share that vision with others. If you can see it, it is much easier to create.
Motivation: Artists act on their ideas simply to express themselves. Other artists are creating works of art to make a living and as a career. Business owners, like artists, can be home based or even hobbyists or work the business as their single source of income. Artists, as a group, seem to be a self-motivated type of person. Business owners need to be self-motivated as well.
Influences: Artists draw on what they know. They take what they have experienced and create a work of art based on life influences or being moved by something someone else has done. The same holds true for the small business owner. The past experience of a person is a key part of starting a business.
Uniqueness: The more unique the art created by the artist, the more likely that artist is to stand out from the crowd and draw attention to their creations. When a business can demonstrate uniqueness in product offering or service they have the opportunity to be very successful. Both walk a thin line between being seen as unique and being seen as too extreme. Knowing your customer base and target market can help in staying connected to your audience.
Risk Taking: When it comes to risk or taking chances, artists seem to embrace the change. Not being afraid to take risks and try new things or the type of art they create seems to naturally fit many artists. Business owners that are willing to shake things up in their business, marketing or even their industry are risk takers. You can make changes gradually or if you choose, you can take a few dramatic, but hopefully, calculated risks in growing your business.
Incorporating some of the qualities of the artist into your business model can be a worthwhile endeavor. While you are at it, perhaps consider incorporating actual art into your business. You can do this by working with local artists to create unique pieces of art that reflect the type of business you are in, or pieces that are pleasing that your customers or clients can enjoy. However you choose to add art to your business, supporting the local arts community is supporting the community.
The business of art and the art of business is something we can all work into our companies, workplaces and lives. Vision, motivation, uniqueness and the willingness to take risks are qualities that we all can embrace. Whatever area or medium you choose to work in, work to become an inspired business artist. Getting creative is a great way to get your business growing.