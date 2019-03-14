Business Currents / Sign of the times: 'Help wanted'

As I strolled the boardwalks and a few avenues in our shore towns and communities recently, I was struck by the number of signs posted on many businesses and in their windows that read “help wanted”. This time of year area business owners are looking for the ideal employee to join their team and help them meet the needs of their increased seasonal business.
The jobs offered encompassed all forms of roles that interact with the public. I saw signs seeking customer service to food service along with retail to ride operators and everything in between.
It is important to realize that if a business depends in whole or in part on providing services or products to an increased number of customers during seasonal swings, it is necessary to have access to seasonal workers to fill those roles. We are fortunate to live in an area that provides this increase in employment opportunities, if only for a limited number of months.
For some residents, teachers for example, the ability to compliment or supplement earnings with a summer job is something that many have done and continue to do. The other groups that may benefit from these seasonal opportunities are students and seniors. With one group eager to start work while off from school and the other group “ramping down” their careers, both have the potential to fill these seasonal roles.
So what can we do as a community to help fill these “help wanted” positions?
Actions have always spoken much louder than words. The time to come together and work together is now. If you are not exactly sure where to begin, here is a relatively easy way to perhaps assist:
We all know someone who is currently seeking employment. During our daily grind and busy lives it is sometimes a little too easy to forget about others. The key word is busy. We are busy because there is work to do and that work needs to get done. Take it one step further and we know other people who are as busy as we are and they need work to get done.
Think about the people you know and think about “matching up” the skill sets of those individuals currently seeking employment with the seasonal work opportunities we know are available every year.
If we choose to increase the actions and interactions that connect people to opportunity that may lead to employment, we can play a small but extremely vital role in helping the people within our community and part of our lives be more successful.
Some of those of you reading this column have the work and job available while the majority of the rest of us know of a student or senior (or someone else) seeking employment. One of the best reactions we can have as individuals and a community is to step up and assist in making the connection!