Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Business Currents / Sign of the times: 'Help wanted'

As I strolled the boardwalks and a few avenues in our shore towns and communities recently, I was struck by the number of signs posted on many businesses and in their windows that read “help wanted”. This time of year area business owners are looking for the ideal employee to join their team and help them meet the needs of their increased seasonal business.

The jobs offered encompassed all forms of roles that interact with the public. I saw signs seeking customer service to food service along with retail to ride operators and everything in between.   

It is important to realize that if a business depends in whole or in part on providing services or products to an increased number of customers during seasonal swings, it is necessary to have access to seasonal workers to fill those roles. We are fortunate to live in an area that provides this increase in employment opportunities, if only for a limited number of months.

For some residents, teachers for example, the ability to compliment or supplement earnings with a summer job is something that many have done and continue to do. The other groups that may benefit from these seasonal opportunities are students and seniors. With one group eager to start work while off from school and the other group “ramping down” their careers, both have the potential to fill these seasonal roles.

 So what can we do as a community to help fill these “help wanted” positions?

Actions have always spoken much louder than words. The time to come together and work together is now. If you are not exactly sure where to begin, here is a relatively easy way to perhaps assist:

We all know someone who is currently seeking employment. During our daily grind and busy lives it is sometimes a little too easy to forget about others. The key word is busy. We are busy because there is work to do and that work needs to get done. Take it one step further and we know other people who are as busy as we are and they need work to get done.

Think about the people you know and think about “matching up” the skill sets of those individuals currently seeking employment with the seasonal work opportunities we know are available every year.

If we choose to increase the actions and interactions that connect people to opportunity that may lead to employment, we can play a small but extremely vital role in helping the people within our community and part of our lives be more successful.

Some of those of you reading this column have the work and job available while the majority of the rest of us know of a student or senior (or someone else) seeking employment. One of the best reactions we can have as individuals and a community is to step up and assist in making the connection!

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.