The third in a series of four scheduled True Spirit Coalition fundraisers is a Mardi Gras party on Fat Tuesday at Community Presbyterian Church.
While the fun at Community Presbyterian Church is likely to be somewhat more subdued than that on Bourbon Street in New Orleans the same night, plenty of folks plan to get into the true spirit of Mardi Gras at the church's newly refurbished activities hall.
Community Presbyterian will host its inaugural Mardi Gras Party to benefit the True Spirit Coalition, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased at the church — 15th Street South and Brigantine Avenue — before the party, as they will not be available once it is underway.
“The response to this one was immediate, and you can tell people are looking forward to it,” said coalition coordinator Regina Herz. “We did a little Mardi Gras-themed event to sort of celebrate the reopening of our hall after we renovated it, but this will be the first time we're doing one as a fundraiser.
“It should be a lot of fun,” she said. “We'll have the traditional masks and beads, (Community Presbyterian Choir Director) Tony DeLuca will play piano as part of a trio we're calling the Bella Blu Band. They'll do Dixieland and jazz numbers, and the Elks are doing all the cooking and providing the menu, which is fabulous.”
The menu for the BYOB event includes a lot of cajun delicacies, such as Creole Caesar salad, shrimp bisque, jambalaya, blackened shrimp with cheesy grits, Cajun green beans with red bliss potatoes, Bourbon bread pudding, macaroni salad and muffeletta sandwiches. Dessert will include a popular Mardi Gras confection called King Cake.
“I'd really love to see this turn into an annual event, maybe one that can even be moved around each year to different venues,” Herz said.
Tuesday's Mardi Gras party is the third of four recently scheduled True Spirit Coalition fundraisers that began with a holiday wreath-making event hosted by Linda Rosas of Bella Rosas Florist in December. That was followed by a cooking class by Esther Casale of Casale al Mare in January. The last one will be a card party at Community Presbyterian on Sunday, March 22.
The coalition is a nondenominational volunteer collaboration that formed in 1992. It operates year-round and involves many sectors of the Brigantine community banding together for humanitarian causes. Its food pantry is at Community Presbyterian, stocked entirely through donations and maintained by coalition volunteers.
The food pantry is open every Wednesday to all who sign up to use it, with no questions asked. About 85 Brigantine families or individuals use the pantry once per month, and more than 25 home-bound individuals are delivered meals daily in collaboration with Atlantic County's Meals on Wheels program.
For more information, or to learn more about the True Spirit Coalition, see BrigChurch.org and click the Mission link, or call 609-266-7942.
* * *
The Brigantine Public Library is getting into the Mardi Gras spirit too. The library — at 15th Street South and Revere Boulevard — will host a Mardi Gras mask-making event in its downstairs meeting room 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Participants must register by calling 609-266-0110 or e-mailing Brigantinebranch@aclsys.org
Visit AtlanticLibrary.org and click the Brigantine Branch for more info.
Community Presbyterian Choir Director Tony DeLuca, pictured, and his Bella Blu Band will play Dixieland and New Orleans jazz standards during Tuesday's Mardi Gras Party in the church activities hall.
The Brigantine Library will be hosting a Mardi Gras mask-crafting event from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Mardi Gras parties in America were first popularized in Mobile, Alabama, before Bourbon Street in New Orleans took over as the best-known site in the nation for cutting loose on Fat Tuesday.
