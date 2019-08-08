Holy Spirit Stars arrive in Tampa Bay
Gregg Roman coached QB Joe Callahan in high school at Holy Spirit. Callahan led the Spartans to a state championship. Callahan then went on to lead the nations’ quarterbacks in scoring. The two Spartan standouts now join each other with the Tampa Bay Bucs. Roman hopes to make Callahan a NFL quarterback.
Profile in courage
Four years ago Holy Spirit Freshman Will Hoffman was faced with the serious problem of having his hip replaced. This would certainly preclude participation in high sports. Will defied all odds by becoming an extraordinary member of the Holy Spirit championship crew team. Congratulations Will!
Lifeguards in Training
Luanne Klemm had a busy week. Luanne finished first for Brigantine in the Lifeguards in Training. She also finished third in the triathlon behind Kelsey Lipshutz.
Turning back the pages to ...
1979-1987: Yogi Hiltner won the championship of the Resorts International Squash Club for nine consecutive years.
1987: Lou Polisano was named to the Rowan University Hall of Fame Class of 1987. Lou played basketball for the Brigantine All-Stars, coached by Walt Bew in the late '60s.
2013: Lara Storr scored a goal to help Atlantic High beat Oakcrest 4-1 in soccer. Goalie Cassidy Shea held the Falcons to one goal to gain the victory.
2010: Atlantic City High School and Holy Spirit were tied 39-39 with four seconds left. Atlantic City had the ball under Spirit’s basket. Atlantic City attempted to throw a long pass to an open man, hitting the ceiling. Spirit in-bounded the ball to Asmar Williams, who hit a driving layup to give Spirit a 41-39 win.
2013: St. Augustine Prep Varsity eight was named the premier boys crew team by The Press of Atlantic City. Holy Spirit and Atlantic City High School placed fifth and 11th respectively in the Press Elite 11. Prep's Second Eight and Lightweight Eight also were selected as the top crews in their categories. Locals on these award winning boats included Dan Magro, Connor Burbridge and Bill Mayer. Holy Spirit's Junior Eight included Jack Marczyk, Harrison Gargel, Jake Fabel, and Giovanni Magro.
2006: Sven Peltonen edged Mike Finnerty to help the Brigantine City Beach Patrol win the Chief Bill Kuhn Bay Races. Peltonen dedicated his win to the late chief Jim King.