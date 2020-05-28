CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The coronavirus has created stress for many people and can cause strong emotions in adults and children as they navigate to cope with the changes this disease has caused in the household. Families are especially impacted as the stay at home situation has produced many challenges in the home from distance learning, remote working and disrupted schedules.
The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders, along with Cape Assist, Cape May County Healthy Community, P.R.I.D.E., Join Together Atlantic County (JTAC), and Atlantic Prevention Resources, are hosting a COVID-19 Parenting During a Pandemic seminar to provide parents with strategies help build resiliency in children and themselves.
The seminar will be held on May 29 and conducted through a Zoom conference call that can be available for those who have audio only or those who have video capabilities. There will be two sessions for participant convenience. Interested participants can register at CapeAssist.org/parents1 for the 2:30 to 4 p.m. session; or www.capeassist.org/parents2 for the 7 to 8:30 p.m. session. Upon registering, Zoom details and links will be forwarded prior to the seminars. For questions, contact Natalia by email at Natalia@capeassist.org.
"COVID 19 has impacted us all in many ways and it is extremely important that we learn how to manage the stress and stay healthy for our families. Our overall mental health will make a huge difference when this is over. Children are feeling the stress and it is more important than ever for families to learn strategies to reduce stress for everyone", said Freeholder Jeffrey L. Pierson, liaison to the Department of Human Services.
Seminar information is as follows:
COVID-19 — Parenting During a Pandemic: How Our Brains Develop, Learn, and Behave in Times of Adversity and Stress; May 29.
Choose one session:
• Session 1: 2:30-4 p.m.
• Session 2: 7-8:30 p.m.
Presenters: Dr. Lori Desaultels, assistant professor, Butler University College of Education, and Michael McKnight, educational specialist, N.J. Department of Education.
In this 90 minute presentation, we will explore how the developing child and adolescent brain learns, behaves, and handles adversity. We will also learn the key components to building resiliency in our children and ourselves. Our brains are built for connection and they learn best in a state of “relaxed alertness.” We will share ways to create that state in ourselves and our children.
The current global pandemic has created a great deal of stress and unpredictability in all our lives. This session will focus on strategies that we can use at home to buffer the stress response that can often lead to conflict cycles and dysregulation. We will share ways to regulate attention and behavior and create environments that enhance growth and development for every member of the family.
