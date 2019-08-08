Cape May’s 87th Annual Baby Parade Results

First place in the category Decorated on Wheels was Carousel Dreams with V’Italia Valecce.

 Rachel Ertle / submitted

CAPE MAY — The city has announced this year’s winners in the 87th annual Cape May Baby Parade. 

Pretty Baby (under 2 years of age)

First place: Alessia Axelsson

Second place: Hope Brockman

Third place: Heartlynn Ernst

Fourth place: Danielle Thornton

Fifth place: Aiden Thomas

Sixth place: Parker Marchildon

Seventh place: Mia DeSalva

Eighth place: Natalie McKinney

Ninth place: Peter Hand

10th place: Mia Join

Children Walking in Fancy Dress:

First place: Leah Fedorchak

Second place: Eve Brockman

Third place: Grace Brockman

Fourth place: Belle Dougherty

Fifth place: Rowan Anderton

Sixth place: Livia Schwegel

Children Walking in Comic Dress:

First place: Sophie Paulsen

Second place: Hurd Family

Third place: Polka Family

Fourth place: Zoey Czahla

Fifth place: Avery Dougherty

Decorated on Wheels:

First place: V’Italia Valecce

Second place: Molly Kohlmann

Third place: Shepcaro and Stewart Families

Fourth place: Kaylee Stotler

Fifth place: Charlee Olexa

Sixth place: Kaitlynn Kreffki, Amiyah Byyer, Daniel Woerner.

Best Overall Carlyle Dennis Memorial Award: Medio-Rosario Family

Best Float Cory Scott Wolf Memorial Award: Kevin Kohlmann

For additional information, see CapeMayCity.com or contact the city at 609-884-9565, on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity or on Twitter @capemaycity.

