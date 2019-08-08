Cape May’s 87th Annual Baby Parade Results

CAPE MAY — The city has announced this year’s winners in the 87th annual Cape May Baby Parade.
Pretty Baby (under 2 years of age)
First place: Alessia Axelsson
Second place: Hope Brockman
Third place: Heartlynn Ernst
Fourth place: Danielle Thornton
Fifth place: Aiden Thomas
Sixth place: Parker Marchildon
Seventh place: Mia DeSalva
Eighth place: Natalie McKinney
Ninth place: Peter Hand
10th place: Mia Join
Children Walking in Fancy Dress:
First place: Leah Fedorchak
Second place: Eve Brockman
Third place: Grace Brockman
Fourth place: Belle Dougherty
Fifth place: Rowan Anderton
Sixth place: Livia Schwegel
Children Walking in Comic Dress:
First place: Sophie Paulsen
Second place: Hurd Family
Third place: Polka Family
Fourth place: Zoey Czahla
Fifth place: Avery Dougherty
Decorated on Wheels:
First place: V’Italia Valecce
Second place: Molly Kohlmann
Third place: Shepcaro and Stewart Families
Fourth place: Kaylee Stotler
Fifth place: Charlee Olexa
Sixth place: Kaitlynn Kreffki, Amiyah Byyer, Daniel Woerner.
Best Overall Carlyle Dennis Memorial Award: Medio-Rosario Family
Best Float Cory Scott Wolf Memorial Award: Kevin Kohlmann
