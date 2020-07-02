MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Cape Regional Health System has announced the opening of the Cape Regional Recovery Center in Rio Grande.
The center’s focus is to provide support for individuals who are in recovery or looking for recovery. Cape Regional Recovery Center is financially supported with grants from Cape May County and the state Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
The Cape Regional Recovery Center is staffed with recovery specialists who offer nonclinical assistance, recovery support and appropriate referrals to substance use disorder treatments. These services include nonclinical recovery support, community resources and help with navigating insurance, peer-based group support models and meetings, and assistance with employment, including resume writing, linkage with vocational services, employment opportunities and resource information.
Additional services include recreation that is recovery specific and that offers community engagement and support, advocacy, communal space for sharing experiences, family recovery support, peer recovery support, Narcan training and recovery education workshops.
“We are excited about the opening of the Cape Regional Recovery Center, which will support individuals who are on the road to recovery,” said Sueanne Agger, patient navigator. “We wish to thank the Cape May County freeholders and the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services for their generous grants.”
The Cape Regional Recovery Center is at 1304 Route 47, Unit WL, Rio Grande. The center is open from 10 a.m. seven days a week. For a full schedule of meetings and support groups, use the events tab on Facebook @caperegionalrecoverycenter. If you would like to schedule an appointment with the center or would like more information, call 609-435-6272 or see CapeRegional.com/Recovery-Center.
