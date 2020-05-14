MARGATE — With schools across the nation experiencing canceled classes, sporting events, proms and graduations, Atlantic City High School teacher Randee Rosenfeld decided to spend her spring break photographing South Jersey family "porchraits."
As the owner of Photography by Randee, she knows the impact and memories a photograph brings to individuals and families. In her business, she usually photographs beach portraits, weddings, bar/bat mitzvahs and more. So, when the pandemic struck, she shifted her business focus in a new photography direction with the Front Porch Project, which was being done around the country.
With the help of social media, she started a quest to capture the poignant porch moments of families throughout Atlantic County — Margate, Linwood, Northfield, Galloway, Absecon, Ventnor, Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township, Smithville, Brigantine and Mays Landing — and her campaign paid off. All total, Rosenfeld photographed 65 one-of-a-kind family porch portraits. With many individuals and families sheltering at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, being able to gather outside and express yourself in pictures was a fun and engaging way for people to come together for a keepsake image.
While no payment for the portrait was required, families could make a donation to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.
“There are many people offering acts of kindness in some fashion or another. I knew that by taking pictures, individuals and families would have a memento when they share their story with future generations about this time in their lives,” Rosenfeld said.
“I wanted to give people something tangible, and also support a wonderful organization like JFS, and this idea made the perfect project,” she added.
In total, Rosenfeld collected donations of nearly $2,000, which will help support JFS’ services and programs our community needs during this unprecedented time.
For more information on how you can help JFS or make a secure on-line donation, see JFSAtlantic.org.
