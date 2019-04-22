Care, fungicide and help with holly leaf spot — Cultivating Thoughts

Question: I have several mature holly trees — probably about 30 feet tall — that have developed issues the past several years. I have begun to apply Holly Tone in the spring and fall over the past year, but they have not improved much. Could you help me with what the problem may be?
Answer: First, thank you for sending the photos in, they were very helpful in identifying the issue with your holly trees.
Several Ilex species are susceptible to Phacidium species or holly leaf spot, while Coniothyrium ilicinum normally causes leaf spots on leaves of American holly (Ilex opaca). Infections usually appear on older leaves in the winter and spring. In a year where conditions have been very wet, as we saw during the winter, you will often see the black spots form on the berries as well. When infected, the leaves will have irregular shaped spots in varying sizes from small to large. The spots start as yellow in late spring and then turn red-brown during the summer. As the infection progresses, the spots deepen in color, eventually turning black. As the black spots develop, a cushion-shaped stroma forms beneath the leaf epidermis. This fungus is alternately referred to as “tar spot.”
Holly leaf or tar spot rarely affects the overall health of the tree.
The best form of control for leaf spot is maintaining good overall conditions for your tree. Ensure that holly trees are sufficiently watered, especially during extended periods of drought.
Apply a layer of mulch around the base of holly trees to improve soil quality, moderate soil temperature and retain soil moisture.
Check the soil pH around the trees to be sure they have access to the nutrients they need in the soil.
Avoid watering holly bushes in the morning or at night and minimize leaf exposure to watering before midday. This will enable the leaves to dry rapidly during the afternoon.
Prune plants to promote sunlight penetration, air circulation and rapid drying of foliage. While you are pruning, make sure to disinfect your pruning blade between each cut. You can use a solution of one part bleach and nine parts water.
Gather and remove any leaves that fall, and destroy them to avoid spreading the fungus to nearby trees and infecting new growth.
Fungicide applications on the shoots and leaves of holly trees will mitigate the effects of holly leaf spot. Initial applications should be performed in spring, just as the buds begin to swell. Two or three subsequent applications should be made during summer.
