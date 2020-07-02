SOMERS POINT — Community and business leaders came out June 22 in support of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point and Linwood Country Club in Linwood for the organization’s fourth annual golf tournament presented by NorthMarq Advisors.
Nearly 170 golfers filled the two courses simultaneously to support our community’s foster youth. The golf tournament raised over $75,000 to help recruit, train and coach community volunteers who advocate for children living in foster care in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
This tournament was part of a larger, indoor evening event that has been rescheduled, in response to COVID-19, to Oct. 22. The fall event will take place at Linwood Country Club in Linwood.
“We are thankful to be able to hold this tournament, especially during these difficult times, and are grateful to the golfers and sponsors who helped fill these two courses. The work of the committee and the staff at Greate Bay and Linwood country clubs made sure that the tournament was safe for everyone. It is essential to understand how vital it is for a child in foster care to have a CASA volunteer guiding and supporting them as they navigate this current crisis, and the many challenges they face in their lives. Foster youth have better outcomes when they have a CASA volunteer, and this event helps us provide that advocacy.
This tournament helps us raise much-need operating funds, stay connected to the community and encourage others to get involved.
Providing advocacy for children living in foster care is a community effort,” said CASA Executive Director Angie Waters.
This event was made possible by the generosity of the following sponsors: NorthMarq Advisors, Clay's Climate Control, AtlantiCare, Golden Nugget Casino Hotel, Fox Rothschild, The Doc's Place, Glenn Insurance, Karen McClellan & Todd Arsenault, OceanFirst Bank, Peter Madden — Goldcoast Sotheby's, Ridge Insurance, Robert Willhide, Shore Medical Center, Atlantic County Utilities Authority, Calvi Electric Company, Capaldi Reynolds & Pelosi, GMS Law, Harrison Beverage, NJM Insurance Co., and the Ong Family.
Find out more about the vital work of CASA volunteers by following CASA at Facebook.com/CASA4Children and on Twitter at @CASA4Children, or see AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.